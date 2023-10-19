SportzWiki Logo
ODI World Cup 2023: Just One Or Two Spells Is All Shaheen Afridi Needs To Be Back In Form – Wasim Akram

pencil icon
SW Desk
pencil icon

Oct 19, 2023 at 3:05 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Just One Or Two Spells Is All Shaheen Afridi Needs To Be Back In Form &#8211; Wasim Akram

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram believes that Shaheen Afridi doesn’t require any special methods to get back into the form in the ongoing ODI World Cup in India. The Left-arm pacer has been struggling to pick wickets which has been a worrying factor for the Pakistan team in the marquee event.

Shaheen Afridi frequently takes wickets in the first few overs of a match and he looked a little frustrated that he didn’t get any wickets in the first few overs throughout the ODI World Cup so far, which made things difficult for the other Pakistan bowlers in the middle orders.

Speaking on A Sports, Wasim Akram emphasized that Shaheen Afridi needs to stick to his basics and be patient to pick up wickets in the game and wants to have faith in his tried-and-true approach in order to find his rhythm in the tournament.

Wasim Akram
Wasim Akram Credits: Twitter

“He has been bowling well. During the World Cup, what special he can do? Obviously, his confidence is low. But he’s a wicket-taking bowler if you are not getting wickets, just be normal. Don’t do anything out of the ordinary, follow your routine and keep practicing. Just one or two good spells is all he needs to be back in form,” Wasim Akram said.

Since making his debut for India, Shaheen Afridi has made a name for himself as one of the best fast bowlers in the game. The Left-arm pacer has emerged as the most experienced player and has led Pakistan’s bowling attack in all three game types and he will look to turn things around in the remaining games of the marquee event in the country.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

The primary bowlers for Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Shadab Khan bowled poorly in the first three games of the World Cup and their inability to contribute to the team put the team under tremendous pressure and the Men in Green bowlers will try to improve in their upcoming match against Australia in Bangalore.

In the days leading up to their crucial match against Australia in Bengaluru, it was revealed on Wednesday that Shaheen Afridi was one of several Pakistani players who had contracted a viral virus. The left-arm pacer is anticipated to return fully match-fit for the Australia match.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shaheen Afridi

Wasim Akram

