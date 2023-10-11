SportzWiki Logo
ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson ‘Looking Good’ For Comeback; Tim Southee Available For Bangladesh Game

Jatin

Oct 11, 2023 at 4:26 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson &#8216;Looking Good&#8217; For Comeback; Tim Southee Available For Bangladesh Game

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who missed both the ICC World Cup 2023 matches his team has played thus far, is ready to comeback into the team. Kiwis will next play Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday. Also pacer Tim Southee is also available for selection after Coach Gary Stead confirmed these developments in a press conference.

Following an ACL tear in the IPL earlier in the year, Williamson has been regaining his health. Williamson participated in New Zealand’s warm-up matches against Pakistan and South Africa but was absent from their opening two matches, victories against England and the Netherlands.

“He’s been progressing very very well. He’s had a great last five or six days, really went about the fielding aspect of things. That’s the key thing for Kane at the moment. It’s not about his injury so much now, it’s his ability to run between the wickets and to field and to consistently do that over a 50-over game. We’re delighted with where he’s at.

We’ve got two more trainings still to get through but at this stage all things are looking good for Kane to return in this game. But we still say that with an air of caution but we’re really pleased with the way he has been coming on,” Stead was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson Credits: Twitter

“If Kane is available, he will play. There is no doubt about that. He is one of the best players in the world. The discussions we are having at the moment is like how does that still fit?” Stead said.

Tom Latham has led the New Zealand team in absence of Williamson.

Tim Southee Will Be Available For Selection: Gary Stead

Southee, meanwhile, had surgery on his fractured right thumb before the tournament but is now ready to be picked.

Tim Southee
Tim Southee Credits: Twitter

“Tim will be available for selection, he’s been tracking well. Looks like the thumb has set very very well. He has been bowling at full intensity for the last couple of training sessions so he is certainly available for selection,” Stead said.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: India Vs. Pakistan Match In Ahmedabad To See 11,000 Security Personnel Deployed For Safety

Tagged:

Kane Williamson

New Zealand

Tim Southee

