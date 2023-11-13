ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Has Been Doing Truly Amazing Job As A Wicketkeeper – T Dilip Hails Indian Gloveman For His Impressive Wicket-keeping Skills

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Has Been Doing Truly Amazing Job As A Wicketkeeper – T Dilip Hails Indian Gloveman For His Impressive Wicket-keeping Skills

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Has Been Doing Truly Amazing Job As A Wicketkeeper &#8211; T Dilip Hails Indian Gloveman For His Impressive Wicket-keeping Skills

The fielding coach of the Indian team T Dilip feels that one of the major highlights of India’s World Cup 2023 campaign thus far has been KL Rahul’s ‘amazingly well’ adaptation to wicketkeeping following his long injury layoff. The Indian wicket-keeper batter excelled with the bat and with his glove work as India defeated the Netherlands in Bengaluru.

India reached their second-best World Cup total of 410, as KL Rahul scored the fastest century for the Indian team (62 balls), Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten128, and half-centuries from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill. Virat Kohli bowled three overs in Bengaluru, KL Rahul made sure Virat Kohli secured his maiden World Cup wicket with a superb catch down the leg side.

Speaking after nine victories in nine games, T Dilip believes that KL Rahul has done exceedingly well for the Indian team and thinks he has performed incredibly well as the Indian team’s wicketkeeper and revealed that he worked on a couple of things which helped to return to his absolute best in the game.

“He has been doing a truly amazing job as a wicketkeeper,” T Dilip added.

T Dilip
T Dilip Credits: Twitter

“Of course, when he came he came from a long injury layoff. That was something that we considered as a challenging factor. He has come up really well. He is someone who has been keeping wickets from a young age, but we identified a couple of factors and worked upon it and every wicketkeeper is different. He is someone who will need a couple of sessions to adapt to the challenges. If we speak to him and if he believes he is that kind of a wicketkeeper,” T Dilip added.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup, KL Rahul’s glovework continued to stun with another outstanding showing of top-notch wicketkeeping and had already bounced back from a thigh injury before the Asia Cup. In nine games, KL Rahul has collected twelve catches and glove department via stumping.

I Am Sure Mohammed Siraj Has The Skillsets To Do Well In A Big Game – T Dilip

T Dilip played down concerns about Mohammed Siraj’s dropped catches during their Sunday triumph over the Netherlands. Siraj made a poor attempt to collect the ball, allowing it to slip between his hands and strike him in the throat, and also missed another ball that shot high into the night sky.

Virat Kohli And Mohammed Siraj
Virat Kohli And Mohammed Siraj Credits: Twitter

“Nothing specific as a problem. It’s tough for the bowlers to find their own ways in a big tournament. Their commitment has been excellent. The way he was putting his body on his line is amazing. We are trying to improve consistency, I am sure he has the skillsets to do well in a big game,” T Dilip added.

Rohit Sharma’s team ensured they concluded the group stage unbeaten by winning all nine of their games and they will now play New Zealand in the semifinals in Mumbai on Wednesday and will look to give their best to qualify for the marquee finals in Ahmedabad on November 19th.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

KL Rahul

Mohammed Siraj

T Dilip

