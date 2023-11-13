ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Has Been Doing Truly Amazing Job As A Wicketkeeper – T Dilip Hails Indian Gloveman For His Impressive Wicket-keeping Skills

The fielding coach of the Indian team T Dilip feels that one of the major highlights of India’s World Cup 2023 campaign thus far has been KL Rahul’s ‘amazingly well’ adaptation to wicketkeeping following his long injury layoff. The Indian wicket-keeper batter excelled with the bat and with his glove work as India defeated the Netherlands in Bengaluru.

India reached their second-best World Cup total of 410, as KL Rahul scored the fastest century for the Indian team (62 balls), Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten128, and half-centuries from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill. Virat Kohli bowled three overs in Bengaluru, KL Rahul made sure Virat Kohli secured his maiden World Cup wicket with a superb catch down the leg side.

Speaking after nine victories in nine games, T Dilip believes that KL Rahul has done exceedingly well for the Indian team and thinks he has performed incredibly well as the Indian team’s wicketkeeper and revealed that he worked on a couple of things which helped to return to his absolute best in the game.

“He has been doing a truly amazing job as a wicketkeeper,” T Dilip added.

“Of course, when he came he came from a long injury layoff. That was something that we considered as a challenging factor. He has come up really well. He is someone who has been keeping wickets from a young age, but we identified a couple of factors and worked upon it and every wicketkeeper is different. He is someone who will need a couple of sessions to adapt to the challenges. If we speak to him and if he believes he is that kind of a wicketkeeper,” T Dilip added.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup, KL Rahul’s glovework continued to stun with another outstanding showing of top-notch wicketkeeping and had already bounced back from a thigh injury before the Asia Cup. In nine games, KL Rahul has collected twelve catches and glove department via stumping.

I Am Sure Mohammed Siraj Has The Skillsets To Do Well In A Big Game – T Dilip

T Dilip played down concerns about Mohammed Siraj’s dropped catches during their Sunday triumph over the Netherlands. Siraj made a poor attempt to collect the ball, allowing it to slip between his hands and strike him in the throat, and also missed another ball that shot high into the night sky.

“Nothing specific as a problem. It’s tough for the bowlers to find their own ways in a big tournament. Their commitment has been excellent. The way he was putting his body on his line is amazing. We are trying to improve consistency, I am sure he has the skillsets to do well in a big game,” T Dilip added.

Rohit Sharma’s team ensured they concluded the group stage unbeaten by winning all nine of their games and they will now play New Zealand in the semifinals in Mumbai on Wednesday and will look to give their best to qualify for the marquee finals in Ahmedabad on November 19th.