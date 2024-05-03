The 52nd game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) could be a run-fest at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. If the hosts fail to gain a victory in this RCB vs GT clash, their tournament will end, and even after the victory, there is no guarantee that they will make the playoffs.

In the last IPL season in 2023, Bengaluru ended at number six, with seven wins and as many defeats. The bottom of that journey for them was how inconsistent a team could be. After beginning with a huge victory over the Mumbai Indians, they lost two back-to-back games, one of which was a heartbreaking one-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants.

Throughout the season, they hardly got two wins in a row. However, this season was more horrible for the 2016-runners upside. Before the RCB vs GT clash, the Bengaluru team is at the bottom of the table in this IPL 2024. But what they displayed in their last game against the same opponent was, if they could restrict the opponents to a chasable target, they have the batting power to reach any score.

The Gujarat Titans story has been different from the last season, or from the two editions to be precise. What was different from their current journey was that they never lost two games consecutively. Once they made a mistake, they changed their tactics and came back with more skillful power, and this is exactly what they are lacking in this current edition.

Barring Sai Sudarshan, who is the third-highest run-getter of the tournament so far with 418 runs, none of their batters are in the top 10. Sudarshan’s 135.71 strike rate is average for the number, compared to the modern generation of the format. Shubman Gill is the 13th-highest run-getter of the tournament, and their next-best batter, David Miller sits at number 45.

IPL 2024: RCB vs GT Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 52

When will the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Match 52 begin?

The 52nd encounter of the IPL 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST on May 04, 2024.

Where to watch the RCB vs GT IPL match on TV?

Disney Star won the bid for the IPL rights of the Indian sub-continent with a high price of INR 23,575 crore, for a duration of five years till 2027.

Where to watch the RCB vs GT IPL match online in India?

For the digital rights of the IPL, Viacom18 pocketed the deal, with a check of INR 23,758 crore of the IPL. Hence, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) will be shown on the Jio Cinema app and the website for free in India.

