ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took a dig at Mohammad Hafeez following Virat Kohli’s maiden wicket in the ODI World Cup on Sunday. The Indian batting maestro rolled his arm in Bangalore and picked up the crucial wicket of Netherlands captain Scott Edwards.

Even though Virat Kohli has amassed over 500 runs at the World Cup and took the top spot of the leading run-scorer in the marquee event, his bowling has received the loudest applause. The Bengaluru fans celebrated Diwali with double happiness as local favourite Virat Kohli scored fifty runs and then claimed a wicket in India’s final ODI World Cup 2023 league match.

Michael Vaughan, the former captain of England, continued his playful jabs at former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez by stating that he was not the only one to get dismissed by Virat Kohli in International Cricket.

Don’t worry @MHafeez22 .. Your not the only one 😜😜 https://t.co/3tMezY7IcJ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 12, 2023

Virat Kohli has dismissed Mohammad Hafeez in a 2012 encounter between India and Pakistan. Vaughan made a lighthearted swipe at Hafeez, saying that he was not the one to be dismissed by Kohli. Earlier, Hafeez had attacked Virat Kohli for being egotistical for slowing down to score his 49th International hundred, which stirred up some controversy.

While Virat Kohli achieved another century, matching Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 hundred, some experts and fans called him for being “selfish” and “slow” towards the end of the innings taking his own time to score the hundred without accelerating enough in the death overs.

With their command of the bat and the ball, the Men in Blue have won all nine of their tournament games, denying the opposition a real chance to win. Given their outstanding success, India will surely be among the favourites to win the 50-over competition at the ODI World Cup 2023, and they will be motivated to continue their stellar play going forward.

In nine innings, Virat Kohli scored 594 runs at an average of 99 and the veteran Indian batter would be keen to continue his fine form going into the knockout stage of the marquee event on home soil. Kohli is the only Indian player to have represented the team in the last four editions of the ODI World Cup and would be keen to win the second title on home soil.