ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took a dig at Mohammad Hafeez following Virat Kohli’s maiden wicket in the ODI World Cup on Sunday. The Indian batting maestro rolled his arm in Bangalore and picked up the crucial wicket of Netherlands captain Scott Edwards.

Even though Virat Kohli has amassed over 500 runs at the World Cup and took the top spot of the leading run-scorer in the marquee event, his bowling has received the loudest applause. The Bengaluru fans celebrated Diwali with double happiness as local favourite Virat Kohli scored fifty runs and then claimed a wicket in India’s final ODI World Cup 2023 league match.

Michael Vaughan, the former captain of England, continued his playful jabs at former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez by stating that he was not the only one to get dismissed by Virat Kohli in International Cricket.

Michael Vaughan
Michael Vaughan. Image Credits: Twitter

Virat Kohli has dismissed Mohammad Hafeez in a 2012 encounter between India and Pakistan. Vaughan made a lighthearted swipe at Hafeez, saying that he was not the one to be dismissed by Kohli. Earlier, Hafeez had attacked Virat Kohli for being egotistical for slowing down to score his 49th International hundred, which stirred up some controversy.

While Virat Kohli achieved another century, matching Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 hundred, some experts and fans called him for being “selfish” and “slow” towards the end of the innings taking his own time to score the hundred without accelerating enough in the death overs.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

With their command of the bat and the ball, the Men in Blue have won all nine of their tournament games, denying the opposition a real chance to win. Given their outstanding success, India will surely be among the favourites to win the 50-over competition at the ODI World Cup 2023, and they will be motivated to continue their stellar play going forward.

In nine innings, Virat Kohli scored 594 runs at an average of 99 and the veteran Indian batter would be keen to continue his fine form going into the knockout stage of the marquee event on home soil. Kohli is the only Indian player to have represented the team in the last four editions of the ODI World Cup and would be keen to win the second title on home soil.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Michael Vaughan

Mohammad Hafeez

Virat Kohli

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket
ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket

Nov 13, 2023, 1:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: This Is Utter Nonsense &#8211; Michael Vaughan Slams Mohammad Hafeez Over His &#8220;Selfish&#8221; Comments On Virat Kohli
ODI World Cup 2023: This Is Utter Nonsense – Michael Vaughan Slams Mohammad Hafeez Over His “Selfish” Comments On Virat Kohli

Nov 7, 2023, 1:17 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez Lashes Out At Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan For &#8216;Mocking&#8217; Pakistan Team
ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez Lashes Out At Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan For ‘Mocking’ Pakistan Team

Nov 4, 2023, 11:29 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan Semifinal In Kolkata &#8211; Says Ex-England Skipper After New Zealand&#8217;s Massive Defeat At The Hands Of South Africa
ODI World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan Semifinal In Kolkata – Says Ex-England Skipper After New Zealand’s Massive Defeat At The Hands Of South Africa

Nov 2, 2023, 10:47 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: The Day Before The World Cup, Sack Everyone &#8211; Michael Vaughan&#8217;s Cheeky Advice To Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
ODI World Cup 2023: The Day Before The World Cup, Sack Everyone – Michael Vaughan’s Cheeky Advice To Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Nov 1, 2023, 4:36 PM

Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Mindset Is To Be Aggressive, But He Realised That He Had To Hang In There &#8211; Michael Vaughan Lauds Indian Captain
Rohit Sharma’s Mindset Is To Be Aggressive, But He Realised That He Had To Hang In There – Michael Vaughan Lauds Indian Captain

Oct 30, 2023, 11:57 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic