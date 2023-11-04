ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez Lashes Out At Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan For ‘Mocking’ Pakistan Team

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez Lashes Out At Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan For ‘Mocking’ Pakistan Team

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has lambasted former England captain Michael Vaughan and advised him to stop meddling in other people’s private matters. Hafeez’s statement came after Vaughan made fun of Pakistan’s team before their big game against New Zealand on November 3.

Pakistan’s team can still make it into the semifinals of the ODI World Cup in India, given their uncertain nature in the bigger events and they have drawn harsh criticism for the issue within the cricket board. The Men in Green made a strong comeback in the match against Bangladesh to keep hopes alive on the marquee event.

Mohammad Hafeez advised Vaughan to resolve their team’s disputes on the social media site “X” before prying into other people’s trouble, as England all-rounder, David Willey announced his retirement at the mid-way of the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Mohammad Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez Credits: Twitter

“Better stop peeping into other’s problems and sort out ur disputes first. We have sizeable insight about our issues and will surely resolve them @MichaelVaughan,”

Cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan took his X handle, to take a cheeky dig at Pakistan cricket asking anyone to resign or leak a WhatsApp since things have been much more peaceful lately.

“I worry about Pakistan tomorrow. It’s been too calm this last couple of days. They need someone to resign today or leak a whatsapp message,” he stated.

Earlier, speaking on Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan cheekily poked fun at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by suggesting that they fire everyone so that Pakistan can start winning all of the team’s matches and feels that if the teams start giving Pakistan a sniff, they could be able to go to the ODI World Cup semifinals.

“We have all watched Pakistan, when you give them a little sniff, just a little sniff, they are very very good at going for something,” Michael Vaughan said.

Pakistan’s chances of advancing to the semi-finals will rely on the outcomes of other teams and Babar Azam-led side will look to perform to their best against the Black Caps. They would hope Australia and New Zealand help them in their favour to make it into the final four of the tournament.

The Men in Green has to win both of their remaining games to have the best chance of making it to the tournament’s semifinals.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Michael Vaughan

Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan National Cricket Team

ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket
ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket

Nov 13, 2023, 1:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: This Is Utter Nonsense &#8211; Michael Vaughan Slams Mohammad Hafeez Over His &#8220;Selfish&#8221; Comments On Virat Kohli
ODI World Cup 2023: This Is Utter Nonsense – Michael Vaughan Slams Mohammad Hafeez Over His “Selfish” Comments On Virat Kohli

Nov 7, 2023, 1:17 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan Semifinal In Kolkata &#8211; Says Ex-England Skipper After New Zealand&#8217;s Massive Defeat At The Hands Of South Africa
ODI World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan Semifinal In Kolkata – Says Ex-England Skipper After New Zealand’s Massive Defeat At The Hands Of South Africa

Nov 2, 2023, 10:47 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: The Day Before The World Cup, Sack Everyone &#8211; Michael Vaughan&#8217;s Cheeky Advice To Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
ODI World Cup 2023: The Day Before The World Cup, Sack Everyone – Michael Vaughan’s Cheeky Advice To Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Nov 1, 2023, 4:36 PM

Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Mindset Is To Be Aggressive, But He Realised That He Had To Hang In There &#8211; Michael Vaughan Lauds Indian Captain
Rohit Sharma’s Mindset Is To Be Aggressive, But He Realised That He Had To Hang In There – Michael Vaughan Lauds Indian Captain

Oct 30, 2023, 11:57 AM

