ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez Lashes Out At Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan For ‘Mocking’ Pakistan Team

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has lambasted former England captain Michael Vaughan and advised him to stop meddling in other people’s private matters. Hafeez’s statement came after Vaughan made fun of Pakistan’s team before their big game against New Zealand on November 3.

Pakistan’s team can still make it into the semifinals of the ODI World Cup in India, given their uncertain nature in the bigger events and they have drawn harsh criticism for the issue within the cricket board. The Men in Green made a strong comeback in the match against Bangladesh to keep hopes alive on the marquee event.

Mohammad Hafeez advised Vaughan to resolve their team’s disputes on the social media site “X” before prying into other people’s trouble, as England all-rounder, David Willey announced his retirement at the mid-way of the ongoing ODI World Cup.

“Better stop peeping into other’s problems and sort out ur disputes first. We have sizeable insight about our issues and will surely resolve them @MichaelVaughan,”

Cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan took his X handle, to take a cheeky dig at Pakistan cricket asking anyone to resign or leak a WhatsApp since things have been much more peaceful lately.

I worry about Pakistan tomorrow .. it’s been too calm this last couple of days .. they need someone to resign today or leak a what’s app message .. #CWC23 #Pakistan 😜 https://t.co/OWzF81WFEp — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 3, 2023

“I worry about Pakistan tomorrow. It’s been too calm this last couple of days. They need someone to resign today or leak a whatsapp message,” he stated.

Earlier, speaking on Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan cheekily poked fun at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by suggesting that they fire everyone so that Pakistan can start winning all of the team’s matches and feels that if the teams start giving Pakistan a sniff, they could be able to go to the ODI World Cup semifinals.

“We have all watched Pakistan, when you give them a little sniff, just a little sniff, they are very very good at going for something,” Michael Vaughan said.

Pakistan’s chances of advancing to the semi-finals will rely on the outcomes of other teams and Babar Azam-led side will look to perform to their best against the Black Caps. They would hope Australia and New Zealand help them in their favour to make it into the final four of the tournament.

The Men in Green has to win both of their remaining games to have the best chance of making it to the tournament’s semifinals.