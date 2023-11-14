ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Have Nothing To Lose And Can Be Dangerous – Ross Taylor Fires Warning To India Ahead Of Semi-final Clash

Former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor has issued a warning to the Indian team ahead of the marquee semifinal clash against the Blackcaps in Wankhede Stadium. Kane Williamson-led side qualified for the fifth consecutive semifinals of the ODI World Cup proving their consistency in ICC events.

Team India is the clear favourite versus New Zealand in the opening World Cup semi-final on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium thanks to their impressive home record. Nonetheless, the Kiwis have hope due to a 4-5 record in the tournament’s history and an ability to win big matches in the marquee event.

Speaking ahead of the game against India, Ross Taylor recalled the memories of facing India in the 2019 World Cup semifinals being the fourth-ranked team fighting for a spot in the semifinals. He stated that Men in Blue are the favourites to win this time around and that the Blackcaps would be a dangerous squad because they have nothing to lose in the match.

“Four years ago, India went into the semi-final as the form side in the tournament, while we were more focused on ensuring our net run rate would keep Pakistan out of reach for the final spot in the top four,” Ross Taylor said.

“This time around, India are even bigger favourites, at home and having played so well during the group stage. But when we have nothing to lose, New Zealand teams can be dangerous. If there is a team that India will be nervous facing, it will be this New Zealand side,” Ross Taylor added.

After coasting to nine straight victories and having the greatest bowling attack in the competition, Rohit Sharma’s led side appears to be a different team at home conditions and the Men in Blue would be keen to extend their fine form in the knockout stage of the event.

Indian Pacers Can Be A Lethal Force And The Spinner Can Pile On The Pressure – Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor thinks that keeping wickets will be crucial for the New Zealand team against the formidable Indian fast-bowling attack. He also thinks that if the Indian spinners and fast bowlers begin to accumulate wickets in the big match, they may both build up pressure.

“Then, when India are bowling, it is similar. You want to score runs but it is also vital we keep wickets in hand against weapons like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami. When they get on a roll, they can be a lethal force, and the spinners can really pile on the pressure,” Ross Taylor further added.

Having won each of their first nine games in the World Cup, Team India has established itself as a formidable force to reckon with the ongoing event. The Men in Blue will look to replicate their earlier league-stage victory over New Zealand in the semifinals of the tournament.