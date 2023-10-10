ODI World Cup 2023: Not Virat Kohli Or Steve Smith, Babar Azam Picks His Favourite Player Of The Modern Era

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has chosen New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as his favourite player in the current era, bypassing Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Joe Root. Williamson is one of the finest batters New Zealand has ever produced in international cricket, and he has demonstrated the capacity to play in all three forms.

Williamson hasn’t played in a professional game since suffering an injury while representing Gujarat Titans (GT) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener. In some encouraging news for New Zealand cricket, the Kiwi captain was recently spotted batting in the ODI World Cup warm-up games.

The 33-year-old will lead the New Zealand side in the second consecutive 50-over World Cup after leading them to the grand finale of the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

The return of Kane Williamson could be a big boost to the team because he can keep the Black Caps innings steady in the middle overs having the ample amount of experience playing in the Indian conditions.

During social media interaction with ICC, Babar Azam went on to pick Kane Williamson as his favourite cricketer in the present era from the list of Fab 4.

Kane Williamson is one of the game’s best players in the game, who made his international debut for New Zealand in 2010. He has amassed more runs than the majority of the current players at the international level, including 40 centuries, putting him on par with the best in the business.

The New Zealand skipper is known for his calmness in the field. Due to his ability to maintain composure under pressure, he has been able to perform successfully for the team for over a decade or so, playing match-winning knocks for the side under tremendous pressure, and has inspired players around the world.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led will take on Sri Lanka in their second game of the marquee event on Tuesday after a thumping win over the Netherlands in their first game before going into the mega clash against arch-rivals India in Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.