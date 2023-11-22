ODI World Cup 2023: One Of The Bravest Decision I Have Seen From A Cricket Captain – Allan Border Hails Pat Cummins For His Brilliant Decision At The Toss

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

ODI World Cup 2023: One Of The Bravest Decision I Have Seen From A Cricket Captain – Allan Border Hails Pat Cummins For His Brilliant Decision At The Toss

Avinash T
Nov 22, 2023 at 11:43 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: One Of The Bravest Decision I Have Seen From A Cricket Captain &#8211; Allan Border Hails Pat Cummins For His Brilliant Decision At The Toss

Legendary Australian cricketer Allan Border has praised Pat Cummins’ choice to bowl in the final as one of the best decisions he has ever seen made by the captain in International Cricket. The Australian skipper’s call in the toss was regarded as a stroke of genius, which helped their side win the Sixth ODI World Cup title.

After winning the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Cummins elected to bowl first, which surprised many and was considered a daring gamble considering the match’s high stakes. The move opposed the traditional cricketing wisdom by scoring early and forcing the opposition to work hard in the run chase as the surface deteriorated.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Allan Border lauded Australia’s captain Pat Cummins’s decision to bowl first on a tricky wicket and said that his immediate response to the call, saying Cummins had lost his mind and it wasn’t the proper judgment and added that Rohit Sharma’s innings at the top of the order felt like the decision to bowl first has backfired for the team.

Allan Border Credits: Twitter

“Pat Cummins’ “bowl first’’ call in the World Cup final was one of the bravest decisions I have seen from a cricket captain. I must be honest, when I heard Pat say “we will bowl’’ I thought “oh no, Patrick, you have lost the plot, you blokes. When Rohit Sharma was going hard early, I thought “what are we doing?’ Those first half a dozen to 10 overs I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, The decision to bowl first has just backfired,” Allan Border said.

Despite helping Australia retain the Ashes and win the World Test Championship (WTC), Cummins took a lot of criticism for his captaincy following the team’s loss against India and South Africa. However, he came back stronger to lead the team to eight straight victories before the ODI World Cup final and was also praised for his on-field ideas and tactics on the marquee event.

Australia Left Nothing In The Shed And Saved Their Best For Last – Allan Border

Allan Border praised Pat Cummins for his brilliant captaincy skills throughout the marquee event, taking few suggestions from the senior players on the field, and believes that the team performed exceptionally well in all three departments to outperform the in-form Indian team, claiming that the Australian team saved their best for last.

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“He’s just grown as a captain and a leader, Tactically out on the field, he’s got some good senior men, which he goes to a fair bit and why not?. The captaincy was excellent. The fielding was excellent. Everything Australia touched turned to gold. They left nothing in the shed and saved their best for last,” Allan Border added.

The decision to bowl first was a tactical success for the team in the marquee final. Australia’s fearsome fast bowling trio— Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc—executed their plans flawlessly, efficiently deploying cutters and bouncers on the slow surface to pick up wickets on a regular interval.

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

India National Cricket Team

Pat Cummins

Had India Won The World Cup, It Would Have Been A Very Sad Moment For The Game &#8211; Abdul Razzaq Drops Another Controversial Statement About The Indian Team
Had India Won The World Cup, It Would Have Been A Very Sad Moment For The Game – Abdul Razzaq Drops Another Controversial Statement About The Indian Team

Nov 22, 2023, 4:39 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Close Victory In Chennai, Prompted India To Play On The Sluggish Track In Ahmedabad &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Close Victory In Chennai, Prompted India To Play On The Sluggish Track In Ahmedabad – Reports

Nov 22, 2023, 2:13 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Don&#8217;t Think People Will Do Anything Other Than Laugh It Off &#8211; Mohammed Shami Responds To Hasan Raza&#8217;s Comments
ODI World Cup 2023: I Don’t Think People Will Do Anything Other Than Laugh It Off – Mohammed Shami Responds To Hasan Raza’s Comments

Nov 22, 2023, 1:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: When You Play For The Country, You Forget Everything &#8211; Mohammed Shami Opens Up On Overcoming Obstacles To Play For India
ODI World Cup 2023: When You Play For The Country, You Forget Everything – Mohammed Shami Opens Up On Overcoming Obstacles To Play For India

Nov 22, 2023, 12:06 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: One Of The Bravest Decision I Have Seen From A Cricket Captain &#8211; Allan Border Hails Pat Cummins For His Brilliant Decision At The Toss
ODI World Cup 2023: One Of The Bravest Decision I Have Seen From A Cricket Captain – Allan Border Hails Pat Cummins For His Brilliant Decision At The Toss

Nov 22, 2023, 11:43 AM

IND vs AUS: Sunil Gavaskar Questions Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Aggressive Batting Approach Against Australia In ODI World Cup Final
IND vs AUS: Sunil Gavaskar Questions Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma’s Aggressive Batting Approach Against Australia In ODI World Cup Final

Nov 22, 2023, 11:00 AM

