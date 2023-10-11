SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Break Numerous Records In Their Record Run Chase Against Sri Lanka

SW Desk

Oct 11, 2023 at 2:31 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Break Numerous Records In Their Record Run Chase Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan has established itself as a significant threat to all nine opponents and their hopes of winning the 2023 World Cup in just two games. Initially, their victory against the Netherlands wasn’t convincing enough, Pakistan came back stronger in the marquee event, when they crushed Sri Lanka by six wickets and 10 balls to spare in Hyderabad chasing their highest target in the World Cup.

The Men in Green outdid Ireland’s 328 against England in 2011 to break the record for the highest successful World Cup chase with Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique putting up a brilliant partnership in the middle overs to help the Babar Azam-led side achieve this massive chase in the game and to finish their Hyderabad leg on a high before going into the mega clash against India.

Abdullah Shafique And Mohammad Rizwan
Abdullah Shafique And Mohammad Rizwan Credits: Twitter

Pakistan has successfully surpassed a target of 340-plus for the second time in two years. They achieved their highest-ever successful chase in 2021 when they overcame an Australian target of 349.

The Men in Green has extended their winning record against Sri Lanka in the World Cup registering their 8th victory. The latest win over Sri Lanka would add more confidence to Babar Azam and co. going into the much-awaited clash against India on Saturday.

Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 131 is the highest score – a Pakistani wicketkeeper has ever made in an ODI as he went past the likes of the previous record of 124 runs,  which was held by Kamran Akmal achieved in 2005 in Brisbane against the West Indies.

India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan Credits: Twitter

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their third game of the ODI World Cup, on Saturday after two impressive wins in the first two games of the marquee event. The Men in Blue has been the dominating side against the Babar Azam-led side in the ICC events.

Owing to the ODI World Cups, India hopes to continue their winning record against Pakistan. India has defeated Pakistan seven times, and this will mark their eighth meeting in the marquee event.

Rohit Sharma-led side will look to extend their winning run in the marquee event on their home soil, while Pakistan will look to challenge the mighty Indian team in front of their home crowd in Ahmedabad.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: We Now Have Momentum And Will Also Come With A Plan &#8211; Mohammad Rizwan Pumped Up For The Clash Against India
ODI World Cup 2023: We Now Have Momentum And Will Also Come With A Plan – Mohammad Rizwan Pumped Up For The Clash Against India

Oct 11, 2023, 5:21 PM

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan Looks Completely Fine When He&#8217;s Running&#8230; &#8211; Irfan Pathan
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan Looks Completely Fine When He’s Running… – Irfan Pathan

Oct 11, 2023, 2:44 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Break Numerous Records In Their Record Run Chase Against Sri Lanka
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Break Numerous Records In Their Record Run Chase Against Sri Lanka

Oct 11, 2023, 2:31 PM

All Credit To The Boys, Especially Abdullah Shafique And Mohammad Rizwan &#8211; Babar Azam Delighted With The Victory Against Sri Lanka
All Credit To The Boys, Especially Abdullah Shafique And Mohammad Rizwan – Babar Azam Delighted With The Victory Against Sri Lanka

Oct 11, 2023, 12:54 PM

&#8220;The Ground Felt Like Rawalpindi, The Way The Crowd Showed Love Today&#8230; &#8211; Mohammad Rizwan On The Support Of Hyderabad Fans For Cricket
“The Ground Felt Like Rawalpindi, The Way The Crowd Showed Love Today… – Mohammad Rizwan On The Support Of Hyderabad Fans For Cricket

Oct 11, 2023, 12:17 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Get Him In The Movies, Find A Longer-Range Sniper Who Took Him &#8211; Simon Doull Takes A Dig At Mohammad Rizwan&#8217;s Injury During The Game
ODI World Cup 2023: Get Him In The Movies, Find A Longer-Range Sniper Who Took Him – Simon Doull Takes A Dig At Mohammad Rizwan’s Injury During The Game

Oct 11, 2023, 10:19 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic