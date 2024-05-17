Mandy Rose is often considered The Goddess by the fans due to her stunning physique throughout and beyond her wrestling career. Before entering this industry, she was in the bodybuilding league and subsequently captured an accolade which she now is willing to reclaim after a decade.

Taking to her Instagram account and uploaded several photos of herself wearing a black bikini as she made her intentions clear of participating in a bikini world championship. This hyped up her global fanbase who was definitely waiting for the confirmation of the tease which eventually came last night.

Mandy Rose thinks it’s the right time to get back her accolade

In the latest edition of her Power and Play podcast with her fiancée Tino Sabbatolli, the former NXT Women’s Champion dropped that big announcement, confirming her participation in the WBBF Bikini World Championship. Mandy Rose also revealed her winning sash with the news before noting that it was the right time for her to reclaim the title that she won ten years ago.

“Are you ready for my big announcment?[oh, I can’t wait, what’s the big announcment] I am coming back to take what is rightfully mine. So this is my sash. This was … 2014 [2014 … Wow … She is going for a 10 year reunion title] of Miss WBBF bikini World Champion,” Mandy Rose affirmed.

“I have decided I am going to commit which I am literally deciding like right now [She didn’t even tell me]. It has been 10 years since I was crowned the Bikini World Champion and I feel like, it’s time, let’s do it.”

After receiving her bachelor’s degree, Mandy Rose found her way into bodybuilding and fitness competitions, becoming the 2014 World Beauty Fitness and Fashion Bikini Champion. It was that exposure in that world, that WWE noticed and brought her in for its WWE competition show, Tough Enough, in 2015 which eventually converted into an NXT stint.

It was the second stint on NXT that established Mandy Rose as a star performer of the WWE. In 2021, she led the Toxic Attraction stable also featuring Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne to rule the roost of the NXT Women’s Division while also claiming her first-ever title reign with the NXT Women’s Championship. In this third-longest NXT Women’s Title reign, she defended successfully against the likes of Raquel Gonzalez, Kay Lee Ray, Zoey Stark, and Cora Jade.