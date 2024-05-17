Tiffany Stratton has had a gala time since entering the main roster back in January after conquering the NXT scene. She’s one of the expected favorites to end up winning the Queen of the Ring tournament that’s been ongoing on the regular episodes of Raw and Smackdown. But a sudden controversy could have altered the things, per the rumors.

WWE King and Queen of The Ring premium live event is scheduled for May 25th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the quarterfinal matches for the tournaments being underway. Tiffany Stratton secured her place in the quarterfinals by defeating Candice LeRae last week and she will now face face Bianca Belair, tonight on Smackdown. However, there have been doubts over the match still being intact on the match card.

The controversial instance took place after Tiffany Stratton posted a now-deleted video on her Instagram story, where she was seen slapping Jade Cargill with a background voiceover saying “Black bi***,” while Bianca Belair watched. Fans quickly spotted the racism surrounding the post and they started complaining against it. In some of those, WWE head honcho Triple H was tagged as well.

WWE hasn’t removed Tiffany Stratton’s match from May 17 episode

Despite the fan backlash growing on social media, a new report by PWInsider canceled the rumor that Tiffany Stratton’s match on WWE SmackDown had been pulled due to the video. According to the source, the match is still scheduled, and there has been no change in plans.

Moreover, several sources have already informed that Tiffany Stratton is not facing any internal trouble regarding this video incident and that she has only received universal praise from the management and other talents since joining the mainstay scene. Her status within the company remains unchanged and the video hasn’t possibly damaged her status for the officials.

WWE Smackdown May 17 episode match card

The May 17 episode of WWE SmackDown takes place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul contract signing

– King of the Ring quarterfinals: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

– King of the Ring quarterfinals: Tama Tonga vs. LA Knight

– Queen of the Ring quarterfinals: Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill

– Queen of the Ring quarterfinals: Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton