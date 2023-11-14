ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Sack Entire Foreign Coaches Following Babar Azam-Led Team’s Poor Performance – Reports

According to a local news source outlet in Pakistan, Team Director Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s head coach Grant Bradburn, and batting coach Andrew Puttick all anticipated losing their jobs following the team’s poor ODI World Cup campaign in India.

It is reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board intends to remove all of its foreign support staff, alongside raising doubts about skipper Babar Azam’s job security. Samaa TV, a well-known Pakistani news source, predicts that Pakistan’s batting coach Andrew Puttick, team director Mickey Arthur, and head coach Grant Bradburn will likely be let go after the team’s disappointing performance in the 2023 World Cup in India.

Pakistan Cricket Board will look into Pakistan’s appalling performance in the competition after they lost five of their nine league games and were unable to make it to the semi-finals despite walking in as one of the favourites for the title. Notably, at the ODI World Cup, Pakistan failed to go past the group stages for the second consecutive year but has done a reasonable job in the T20 World Cups 2021 and 2022.

Babar Azam was under more strain after Pakistan could not make it to the semi-finals after losing five of their nine games, including a devastating loss to India. He looked short of confidence since the start of the tournament scoring only 320 runs with four fifties, which is below average his standard in International Cricket.

Not too long ago, Pakistan was the highest-ranked ODI team, but they were also eliminated from this year’s Asia Cup failing to qualify for the finals of the event. The major cause of the drastic changes that Pakistan cricket is about to undergo is thought to be the fiasco in the two major multi-nation competitions.

This took place the day following the resignation of Pakistan’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel. Puttick, Bradburn, Arthur, Morkel, and other individuals joined the team earlier this year but could inspire the team to perform at the highest level. Although Bradburn and other team members have been there since June of this year, Arthur mostly provided online assistance for the team because he didn’t want to resign from his county contract.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will be looking to bring a new coaching setup ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy alongside the World Test Championship Cycle.