ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Fined For Slow Over-Rate In Win Over New Zealand In Bengaluru

Pakistan’s fourth victory of the tournament puts them in contention to finish in the top four spots if they defeat England in their final group stage match on Saturday.

Earlier, New Zealand had batted first after Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rachin Ravindra hit his 3rd century of his debut World Cup, scoring 108, while Kane Williamson scored 95 on his return. New Zealand posted their first score of over 400, making 401/6 in 50 overs.

Shaheen Afridi became the most expensive Pakistani bowler in World Cup history with figures of 90 runs in 10 overs. Haris Rauf gave 85 runs for one wicket and Hassan Ali gave 82 runs for his one wicket.

In response, Fakhar hit an unbeaten 126* in just 81 deliveries to keep Pakistan ahead of the DLS target when the match was called off due to severe rain at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. He added an unbeaten 194-run partnership with Babar Azam, who made 66* in 63 balls. Zaman was in brutal form, hitting 8 fours and 11 sixes in his knock.

Pakistan won the match by 21 runs via DLS method as rain spoilt the fun.

Pakistan Team Fined 10% Of Match Fees For Slow Over Rate Offence

Pakistan’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup DLS victory over New Zealand has been tainted after the team was penalized for maintaining a sluggish over rate during the match. The Asian team was found to be two overs short during New Zealand’s innings in Bengaluru and was fined 10% of their match fee.

On-field umpires Paul Wilson and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth, and fourth umpire Joel Wilson all leveled the accusations. Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sentence.

“Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Babar Adam’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” an ICC media release stated.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.