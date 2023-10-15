ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri Hails Indian Speedster For His Hunger To Success

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah for constantly seeking to improve his bowling and his ability to ready the players after his making winning performance against Pakistan in Ahmedabad, which makes him a special bowler in World Cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliant bowling helped the Indian side to restrict the Pakistan side for 191 runs in less than 43 overs. The 29-year-old rose to the top of the list of best wicket-takers as a result of picking up two wickets in the game and overall taking eight wickets in three games with an average of 11.62 and an economy rate of 3.44.

Speaking on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri hailed Jasprit Bumrah for constantly looking for improvements in his game and praised him for his hunger to perform for the team in the bigger matches. He went on to add that it was a special delivery by the Indian pacer to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in the game.

“Even now, Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t leave the bowling coaches. He will not leave the analysts, he go watch everything and he wants to improve, that’s the hunger and that’s why he is where he is today. He wants to improve,” he said.

“Another very interesting thing, he said. He said ‘I watched the Giants’ and he said ‘I have a good slow ball and I think this might be a good match-up to break the rhythm of a player like Rizwan who plays on the move and plays away from his body at times’,” Ravi Shastri said.

Jasprit Bumrah made his India comeback last month in the Ireland T20Is. He had been out of action since last September due to a stress fracture to his back and had undergone surgery earlier this year but has been the standout bowler for the Men in Blue in the ongoing ODI World Cup and the Right-arm pacer would look to continue his fine form going forward in the tournament.

One Of His Greatest Strengths Is His Ability To Read Opponents – Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri feels that Jasprit Bumrah’s main strength lies in his ability to read the opponent batters in the game and reckons that he was clear with his plan to play different opponents in the World Cup. The Former Indian all-rounder believes that Bumrah has got the clear mindset to attack the batters in the match.

“One of his greatest strengths is his ability to read opponents, to read batsmen, adapt to the conditions and you know that he brought back his length within and over, within an over, he didn’t have a slip in place, you know.

“So he was very clear that he had to attack the stumps, bowl back of the length and not give the batsman any room, and then use the subtle variations where he gets his fingers across the sea and gets the go,” he further added.

“It’s smart thinking. He’s risen to the top that quickly just for nothing. You know, he’s a smart operator. Not only has he got the skills, he’s got the mindset here to walk on,” Ravi Shastri concluded.

Bumrah has been the best answer to India’s search for a fast bowler who can perform across all formats.

The Indian team uses him as a trump card and throws him the ball whenever he needs a wicket and the pacer has repaid the faith of the Captain in the game against Pakistan, the Indian pacer castled Pakistan’s inform batter Mohammad Rizwan with a peach of delivery, which eventually India to run through the Pakistan batting.