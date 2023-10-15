SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

Shaheen Afridi Is Not A Great Player, We Need To Admit That – Ravi Shastri Roasts Pakistan Pacer Over His Poor Impact In The ODI World Cup

SW Desk

Oct 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM

Shaheen Afridi Is Not A Great Player, We Need To Admit That &#8211; Ravi Shastri Roasts Pakistan Pacer Over His Poor Impact In The ODI World Cup

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has dismissed the hype around the Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi comparing him with the likes of legendary Wasim Akram in the game. The Left-arm pacer has failed to make an impact for Pakistan so far in the ODI World Cup in India.

Shaheen Afridi has emerged as one of the most endearing bowlers in recent years of international cricket. The left-arm pacer is renowned for his deadly new ball bowling, but he hasn’t been able to help his team in the current ODI World Cup, where the batters have taken him to task.

Speaking on the Star Sports commentary, Ravi Shastri feels that Pakistan has below par bowling attack in the ODI World Cup in the absence of Naseem Shah and lashed out at the talks of hyping Shaheen Afridi similar to former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram and believes that left-arm pacer is a good player but not a great one.

Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri Credits: Twitter

“He is a good bowler, he can claim a wicket with the new ball. But you have to admit it, if Naseem Shah is not playing and the quality of Pakistan’s spin bowling is like this, then Shaheen is not Wasim Akram. He’s a good bowler, but there is no need for us to hype him so highly as well. If a player is simply a good player, we should restrict our praise to saying he is a good player. He’s not a great player, we need to admit that,” Shaheen Afridi said.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, their star bowler, took the wickets of Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma conceding 36 runs in his six overs. By the time he took Rohit’s wicket, the damage had already been done and India’s triumph was beginning to look inevitable, with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer finishing things off for the Indian team inside 31 overs.

Shaheen Afridi After Being Hit For Boundary By Rohit Sharma
Shaheen Afridi After Being Hit For Boundary By Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the world’s best fast bowlers since making his debut. He has emerged as the most established player from the 2018 U-19 World Cup group and has been the leader of Pakistan’s bowling attack in all three formats of the game. The Left-arm pacer will look to turn things around for the team in the remaining games of the World Cup.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Ravi Shastri

Shaheen Afridi

