ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri Lauds Afghanistan For Pulling Off The Biggest Upset In The ODI World Cup History

SW Desk

Oct 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri Lauds Afghanistan For Pulling Off The Biggest Upset In The ODI World Cup History

Indian World Cup winner Ravi Shastri voiced his respect for Afghanistan’s cricket team’s historic victory over England in the ODI World Cup 2023. Afghanistan defeated the reigning champions by 69 runs in the game on Sunday, October 15 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Afghanistan’s victory over the reigning world champions England is being heralded as one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history, as they registered their second ODI World Cup victory with the previous one coming against Scotland in 2015.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri is a pillar of Indian cricket who played and then coached the Indian team, and was quick to applaud the significance of Afghanistan’s accomplishment in the ODI World Cup. He posted a message on social media praising the team’s performance and said.

Ravi Shastri Credits: Twitter

 “Salute you Afghanistan. You have pulled off the biggest upset in WC cricket if not in the history of the game. Respect,” Ravi Shastri Wrote On X Handle.

There weren’t many expectations for the Afghans when they faced an off battle against the power of the English after their opening two World Cup games were disappointing losses. Despite losing wickets frequently, Afghanistan managed to score a respectable total of 284 runs.

With a manageable target, the trio of Afghan spinners stepped up to the occasion, with veteran Mohammad Nabi taking two wickets and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Rashid Khan each taking three to seal the historic victory for the nations in the mega event.

Afghanistan Cricket Team
Afghanistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Shastri’s appreciation of Afghanistan’s performance is evidence of the group’s diligence, tenacity, and talent. Given his broad knowledge of the game and expertise, his statements are credible. Shastri was renowned as one of the sharpest cricketing brains around the world, who coached the Men in Blue until the 2021 T20 World Cup and is currently on the ICC broadcast crew covering the ODI World Cup in India.

Ravi Shastri’s words about Afghanistan’s triumph highlight the fact that cricket is a sport in which underdogs may rise to the challenge and make history. Undoubtedly, this triumph will serve as an encouragement for developing cricketing nations around the world and Afghanistan has a great chance of pulling off a few more upsets in the ongoing ODI World Cup given their good records in the sub-continental conditions.

The surprise result not only put a stop to Afghanistan’s 14-game losing record but also seriously damaged England’s chances of defending their ODI World Cup title in India. Given the favourable conditions for spinners in Chennai, the Afghan team would like its chances of winning its next two World Cup games.

2023 ODI World Cup

Afghanistan national cricket team

Ravi Shastri

