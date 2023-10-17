ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Gives Lot Of Importance To Data And Statistics – Amol Muzumdar On Indian Skipper’s Captaincy Style

Former Cricketer Amol Muzumdar hailed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his captaincy skills after he led the Men in Blue to a hat-trick of victories in the ongoing ODI World Cup on home soil. The Indian team has performed flawlessly thus far in the competition, thrashing their rivals in the marquee event.

Following Virat Kohli’s departure as India captain after the 2021 T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma provided a breath of fresh air to Indian cricket. The Indian skipper now has a chance to become the third Indian skipper to win the ODI World Cup after the legendary Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni for India.

Speaking on the Star Sports show, ‘Follow The Blues’, Amol Muzumdar emphasized the leadership style of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, saying that he tries to keep things simple and gives a lot of weight to data and statistics, which are important in his planning for specific opponents and said he tries to keep the team atmosphere calm and composed, which helps the players to be at their best.

“I want to highlight 3 things about his captaincy. The first one is, Rohit Sharma gives a lot of weightage and importance to data and statistics. This includes one of the most important parts of his planning; he believes that it is very important to know each and every minute details and statistics of all the opposition players,” he said.

The second one is, that he keeps things very simple and tries to make his team members think simply. He keeps everyone in the team in a very cool and calm atmosphere,” Amol Muzumdar said.

The Indian skipper had a poor start to his World Cup campaign before he blasted a blistering century against Afghanistan to strike the right notes and carried on his form into the marquee clash against Pakistan in the high-octane encounter in Ahmedabad and Rohit Sharma would look to continue his fine form going forward in the mega event.

Rohit Sharma Has That Magical Touch In Him – Amol Muzumdar

Amol Muzumdar believes that Rohit Sharma has different captaincy tactics from that of the others and claims that he possesses a magical touch that makes him unique. He recalled his leadership of the Mumbai Indians, which enabled them to win five championship titles.

“His style of captaincy is a bit different from others; he talks very politely and in a very lovable way with his players, thus keeping things in a very easy and simple manner. And, the third one, which is the most important point, is that he has that magical touch in him,” he further added.

“Whatever changes he makes, that comes out like a magical touch, for example, Mumbai Indians got that magical touch in their team after Rohit Sharma became their captain. He also has five IPL titles in his name. I hope 2023 will take his magical touch,” Amol Muzumdar added.

Rohit Sharma is one of the renowned white-ball captains in the world, leading Mumbai Indians to five IPL championship titles. The Indian opener also led the Men in Blue to the 2018 Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy titles and added another Asia Cup title under his leadership in Sri Lanka before the start of the tournament and would look to win the third ODI World Cup in India.