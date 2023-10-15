SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Salman Butt Lambasts Pakistan Team For Their Clueless Bowling Against India In Ahmedabad

SW Desk

Oct 15, 2023 at 2:06 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Salman Butt Lambasts Pakistan Team For Their Clueless Bowling Against India In Ahmedabad

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt teardown Babar Azam and Co. for their bowling strategies against the Indian team in the marquee clash in Ahmedabad. The Men in Green bowlers bowled a lot of short balls to Rohit Sharma in the powerplay, which the Indian captain rightfully punished by hitting it into the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Salman Butt expressed his displeasure when Pakistan bowled to Rohit Sharma, playing to his strengths as the Indian captain known for his proficiency with the pull shot. In the game, the Indian captain faced down the short balls from the Pakistani pacers, scoring six sixes.

Five Pakistani players were asked to choose the best pull-shot player in a recent video that was released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Men in Green bowlers fueled Rohit Sharma’s power in the game, and five Pakistani players concurred that he was the best player in the world at making this particular stroke.

There was a video released by PCB recently where five Pakistani players were asked who plays best pull shot? All of them named Rohit Sharma and today our bowlers kept bowling bouncers and Rohit kept hitting them for sixes by pull shots,” Salman Butt said.

Pakistan bowlers didn’t seem to be aware of the strength of the Indian opener as the Men in Green bowlers kept bowling bouncers in an effort to break Rohit Sharma’s rhythm, while  Rohit Sharma, who is renowned for his exceptional timing and control when hitting the pull shot, took full advantage of the situations to score runs quick for the team in the powerplay overs.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

Rohit Sharma led the way for the home team with the bat, scoring a game-winning 86 (63). Some of his shots, such as the short deliveries he dispatched into the stands, were simply outstanding to watch in the marquee clash in Ahmedabad. In addition, Rohit became just the third player in ODI cricket, behind Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle, to hit 300 sixes.

India moved to the top of the table after routing Pakistan by seven wickets in front of a jam-packed Ahmedabad stadium during a much-anticipated World Cup league match and they will look to continue their win run in the ODI World Cup, to pursue their dream of winning the championship in home soil after 12 long years.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Salman Butt

