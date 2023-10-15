ODI World Cup 2023: Team India Retains The Top Spot In ICC ODI Rankings After Dominating Win Over Pakistan In Ahmedabad

Team India strengthened their hold on the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Rankings with a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan. The game between two arch-rivals in Ahmedabad may have seen Pakistan overcome their neighbours in the ODI rankings and achieve their first victory over India, but it was not the case as they were completely outplayed in the game by the host nations.

However, India’s convincing victory over Pakistan ensures that they will remain at the top of the standings as they look to win the ICC ODI World Cup after 12 long years on home soil. Despite a hefty loss, Pakistan will hold onto the second place in the rankings, followed by the in-form South Africa in the third position.

After suffering back-to-back losses at the World Cup, Australia is currently placed in fourth place and will be anxious to turn things around in the World Cup. New Zealand and England sits right the fifth and sixth place and these teams six teams are the likely contenders to make it into the last four stage of the ODI World Cup.

India became the top-ranked side in the ODI format after dominating the Asia Cup 2023 followed the two comfortable wins against Australia in the home series. They were previously ranked first in Tests and T20 Internationals. Rohit Sharma-led side has maintained the ranking owing to their brilliant performance in the ongoing marquee event in the country.

The Men in Blue are on a roll in the marquee event, winning three out of three games in the ODI World Cup on home soil and they will look to continue their dominance in the mega event and the Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Bangladesh in their next encounter on October 19th.

The Men in Blue will be one of the favourites to win the championship, as they have almost a full-strength squad and well-settled unit heading the primary 50-over competition in the World.

Experienced players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah have stepped in for the team in crucial games and these players have the ability to make a significant difference in the game at any point in time. Their form and fitness throughout the tournament will be crucial for India in the marquee event.