ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Is Mentally Strong As It Is Not Easy To Come Back From A Long Layoff Straight Into The World Cup – Anil Kumble

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Is Mentally Strong As It Is Not Easy To Come Back From A Long Layoff Straight Into The World Cup – Anil Kumble

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 13, 2023 at 10:35 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Is Mentally Strong As It Is Not Easy To Come Back From A Long Layoff Straight Into The World Cup &#8211; Anil Kumble

Former Indian head coach Anil Kumble hailed star Indian middle order batter Shreyas Iyer for his impressive century against the Netherlands on Sunday. The middle-order batsman was back to his excellent self in ODI cricket, as he skillfully built his innings and scored his first World Cup century in Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Shreyas Iyer batted brilliantly against the Netherlands, to score an unbeaten 128 runs off of just 94 deliveries including ten fours and five sixes, to help India post a mammoth total of 410-4 at the end of 50 overs. Since the pitch was batting-friendly and the bowling attack was merely mediocre, the Indian batsmen seized the opportunity to regain much-needed form ahead of the Semifinals.

Speaking on Espncricinfo, Anil Kumble heaped praise on Shreyas Iyer for playing a match-winning knock under pressure, which shows his ability to play under pressure, and commended Iyer for coming back from an injury to come and perform for the team at a mega event like ODI World Cup.

“He has played some match-winning knocks under pressure even at the Test level. It goes to show his temperament and his ability to soak up pressure,” Anil Kumble said.

Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble Credits: Twitter

“Even before the match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede, there were talks that if Shreyas does not score, what happens when Hardik (Pandya) comes back. But he got an 80 there and followed it up with a 70 and then a hundred. It shows that he is mentally strong as it is not easy to come back from a long layoff straight into the World Cup,” Anil Kumble added.

Shreyas Iyer put together a 208-run stand with KL Rahul, who hit the quickest century for India in the history of the major event. After hitting half-centuries against Sri Lanka and South Africa, Iyer made a century against the Dutch.

Shreyas Iyer has been the mainstay of the Indian batting lineup in One-Day International cricket since the start of 2022. Once again, the Mumbai middle-order batsman has proven his worth in the 50-over format of the game and has scored a lot of runs at a high strike rate. The 28-year-old would be keen to continue his fine form going forward into the knockout stage of the tournament.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Anil Kumble

India National Cricket Team

Shreyas Iyer

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: This New Zealand Is Not Looking Like The Same Team That Used To Trouble Us &#8211; Aakash Chopra Picks India As Favourites For Semi-final Clash
ODI World Cup 2023: This New Zealand Is Not Looking Like The Same Team That Used To Trouble Us – Aakash Chopra Picks India As Favourites For Semi-final Clash

Nov 13, 2023, 3:37 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Breaks Multiple Records To Pull Off This Remarkable Feat In World Cricket
ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Breaks Multiple Records To Pull Off This Remarkable Feat In World Cricket

Nov 13, 2023, 3:10 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket
ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket

Nov 13, 2023, 1:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: The Vibe And Energy In The Group Are Really Good At This Point &#8211; Rahul Dravid Sounds Confident Of Beating New Zealand
ODI World Cup 2023: The Vibe And Energy In The Group Are Really Good At This Point – Rahul Dravid Sounds Confident Of Beating New Zealand

Nov 13, 2023, 12:57 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Has Been Doing Truly Amazing Job As A Wicketkeeper &#8211; T Dilip Hails Indian Gloveman For His Impressive Wicket-keeping Skills
ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Has Been Doing Truly Amazing Job As A Wicketkeeper – T Dilip Hails Indian Gloveman For His Impressive Wicket-keeping Skills

Nov 13, 2023, 12:36 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Fielding Coach T Dilip Explains The Reason Behind Dressing Room Fielding Awards Ahead Of Marquee Clash Against New Zealand
ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Fielding Coach T Dilip Explains The Reason Behind Dressing Room Fielding Awards Ahead Of Marquee Clash Against New Zealand

Nov 13, 2023, 11:55 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic