It’s now been confirmed that WWE will crown the first-ever Women’s North American Champion at the NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event. Originally, the introduction of the new North American Title came at Stand & Deliver during the WrestleMania weekend while the details regarding the crowning process were disclosed during this week’s NXT.

In a big announcement, General Manager Ava (The Rock’s daughter) noted that in the second week of June at NXT Battleground 2024, the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion will be crowned where several participants will compete in a Ladder Match.

Ava further revealed that 12 Superstars will be competing in 6 qualifying matches and these qualifiers will commence on NXT programming from next week onward. The winners of these matches will then advance to the ladder match set for NXT Battleground 2024 to compete for the Women’s North American Title.

The likes of Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, and Arianna Grace expressed their determination to win the inaugural championship. A scuffle began after the announcement came via Ava on NXT which further led to other female wrestlers from the locker room joining in the brawl. The main roster star Michin’ also got involved in the chaos as she’s interested in heading onto NXT Battleground 2024 gunning for the title.

NXT Battleground 2024: Date and location of the WWE PLE

As confirmed earlier, the first joint venture between WWE and UFC will be presented in the form of NXT Battleground 2024 on June 9 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will thus mark WWE’s inaugural venture into the state-of-the-art 130,000-square-foot venue, renowned for hosting UFC Fight Night events, Dana White’s Contender Series, and various other spectacles. The event was initially set in Savannah, Georgia but it was rescheduled.

Shawn Michaels, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative shared his excitement about NXT Battleground 2024 being presented in a unique arena by stating the following, “We are always exploring new frontiers to showcase NXT and we are excited to bring Battleground to this world-class event and production facility in partnership with UFC.”