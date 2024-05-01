One of the massive social media star powers from pro wrestling, Chelsea Green returned on this week’s WWE NXT. To her delight, she was further privileged to compete for the prime women’s title present on the brand, next week.

Just a day after getting drafted to SmackDown alongside her tag team partner Piper Niven in the 2024 WWE Draft, Green made this surprise comeback on WWE NXT TV and she was quick to challenge Roxanne Perez for the Women’s title on next week’s show in a backstage segment of the episode. NXT GM Ava further confirmed the match for next week and Perez was unhappy about it.

Chelsea Green is known for making headlines anywhere she goes and she proved it once again with her appearance at the end of the WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night Two. Apart from capturing a title match opportunity, she also got to reunite with an old friend and that’s Mr. Robert Stone and they also indicated to restart their past venture.

In an exclusive interview released on X, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion expressed her excitement about securing the title match, claiming that winning the WWE NXT Women’s title is the reason behind her return to the Black and Gold brand amidst her busy schedule,

“I have a greed to go to SmackDown on the draft, but that doesn’t mean that, The Chelsea Green, future Hall of Famer, two-time WWE Women’s tag team champion can’t make a cameo … I mean it would be unfair not to … and since I am here making said cameo, I think I am going to go ahead and take Roxy’s championship and put it in the jewellery box of mine.”

WWE NXT May 7 episode match card

WWE NXT May 7 episode takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defends against Chelsea Green

– Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs

– Meta-Four hosts Supernova Sessions with NXT Champion Trick Williams

– Combine to decide qualifying matches for the NXT Women’s North American Championship ladder match