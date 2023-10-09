ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Set To Miss Afghanistan Match As Well; Fails To Recover In Time

The BCCI has provided a medical update on Shubman Gill’s illness which made him miss India’s ICC World Cup 2023 opening match against Australia in Chennai on October 8, 2023.

Gill was ruled out of India’s opening match of the World Cup against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai having been down with fever for the last few days. In the match against Australia, Ishan Kishan replaced the opening batter, pairing up with India captain Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill, who is the leading run-getter in ODIs in 2023, contracted dengue during the warm-up matches for the CWC 2023 tournament.

Ahead of the India vs Australia match, captain Rohit Sharma had said: “Gill is not 100 percent, but he’s sick. So, there’s no injury concern. Gill is not feeling well. We are monitoring him on a daily basis. We’re going to give him every chance to recover and see how he feels. So, he’s not ruled out yet.”

But he didn’t manage to recover in time and Ishan Kishan opened with Rohit Sharma, but made a golden duck on his World Cup debut.

Shubman Gill Set To Miss The Team’s Next Fixture Against Afghanistan In Delhi

India’s star batter Shubman Gill, who is reportedly down with dengue fever, is set to miss the team’s second Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan, confirmed BCCI in a statement.

“Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team,” BCCI posted.

In Gill’s absence, Ishan is likely to open with Rohit against Afghanistan.