ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa Team Buys Time In WADA Case, No Action On Proteas During The World Cup

SW Desk

Oct 16, 2023 at 2:28 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa Team Buys Time In WADA Case, No Action On Proteas During The World Cup

The cricket team of South Africa won its appeal against potential WADA fines, giving Temba Bavuma’s side a temporary respite and preventing immediate consequences of facing any action by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The appeal, which challenges allegations of breaking WADA guidelines, is pending, as there won’t be any immediate action taken against the Proteas.

The South African team was off to a flyer in the ongoing ODI World Cup in India winning two out of their two games in India. The Proteas defeated Sri Lanka in a run-fest followed by a thumping win over five-time champions Australia in the previous and the Temba Bavuma-led side will look to continue their fine form when they take on the Netherlands in the next match on Tuesday.

The possibility of having South Africa’s national flag taken down while the ICC Cricket World Cup was still in progress and being prohibited from hosting significant international events were two possible consequences that South Africa might experience.

However, because the case was chosen for arbitration, these penalties won’t be implemented until the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) issues a verdict.

South Africa Cricket Team
South Africa Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

In a statement released by WADA, The allegation of non-compliance would be put on hold for a moment and the proposed consequences would not apply to the team during the World Cup.

“Today, WADA has received formal notification from the South Africa NADO that it disputes the allegation of non-compliance against it, as well as the proposed consequences.

“WADA will shortly refer the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for its consideration. As such, the allegation of non-compliance is put on hold, and the consequences will not apply until CAS makes its ruling.”

The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) announced that the National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) of South Africa had previously been found to be in violation of the WADA Code.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) would have been relieved that the issue had been put on hold and that no immediate punishment against the South African team, which has been performing remarkably well in the World Cup.

South Africa, a four-time semi-finalist, would be keen to give up their “Chokers” tag in this competition. Some major players on Temba Bavuma’s team, like David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi, have ample amount of experience in the Indian conditions and they will look to win their first ICC title in India.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

South Africa National Cricket Team

