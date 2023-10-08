SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Team India To Don Blue Color Uniforms Against Pakistan After BCCI Denies Any Saffron Color Jersey Rumors- Report

Jatin

Oct 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Team India To Don Blue Color Uniforms Against Pakistan After BCCI Denies Any Saffron Color Jersey Rumors- Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has denied reports of the Indian team wearing a new, saffron color team kit in their upcoming big-ticket ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan which will be played in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Teams had a home and away jersey idea during the 2019 World Cup, and if two teams had the same color for their match uniform, the second team had to change to a different hue. For instance, South Africa had to wear yellow versus Pakistan, and even India wore a dark blue colored uniform with orange details against host England’s blue colored uniforms.

Ever since India wore a Dutch Orange training kit at the beginning of the World Cup, there have been speculations that they would switch to the color even for the match kit. And many speculated that India will wear the Orange colored kits against Pakistan, who wear the color Green.

Men In Blue Will Sport India Colours- Blue- BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar

Before the first match of India against Australia, Adidas had revealed the new Orange colored training kits and caps that players wore in Chennai as they prepped for their opening match in Chennai. This was more of a saffron color and it caused some interesting reactions on social media.

Earlier on Sunday, some reports claimed that the Indian team will use an alternate kit against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will be auctioned off later to collect funds for UNESCO.

India. PC- X

However, BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar denied having any such plans and said the team would stick to wearing the blue kit that they wore during their match against Australia on Sunday.

“We categorically dismiss the media reports that Team India will be donning an alternative match kit against Pakistan. These reports are absolutely baseless and a work of someone’s imagination. The Men in Blue will sport India colors – Blue at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” Shelar was quoted by Indian Express.

Any such change has to come with the approval of the ICC, who in the past have made teams wear alternate colors only in case there is a color clash.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Has The Ability To Play Like Yuvraj Singh – Mohammad Kaif Backs Indian All-rounder To Come Good In The ODI World Cup 2023

Tagged:

BCCI

India

Pakistan

World Cup 2023

NEWS

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Team India To Don Blue Color Uniforms Against Pakistan After BCCI Denies Any Saffron Color Jersey Rumors- Report
ODI World Cup 2023: Team India To Don Blue Color Uniforms Against Pakistan After BCCI Denies Any Saffron Color Jersey Rumors- Report

Oct 8, 2023, 5:20 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: “I Literally Had To Push Them To Try Different Things”- Ravi Shastri’s Massive Dig At Indian Star Batters
ODI World Cup 2023: “I Literally Had To Push Them To Try Different Things”- Ravi Shastri’s Massive Dig At Indian Star Batters

Oct 5, 2023, 9:02 PM

Wasim Akram Unveils Combined India-Pakistan All-Time ODI XI
Wasim Akram Unveils Combined India-Pakistan All-Time ODI XI

Oct 3, 2023, 3:55 PM

Zaka Ashraf, PCB Chief Does U-Turn; Clarifies His “Dushman Mulk” Comment About India
Zaka Ashraf, PCB Chief Does U-Turn; Clarifies His “Dushman Mulk” Comment About India

Sep 29, 2023, 4:57 PM

IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Join India Squad Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against Australia- Report
IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Join India Squad Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against Australia- Report

Sep 26, 2023, 4:50 PM

Pakistan Team Set To Receive Their Visas For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 On September 25, 2023- Report
Pakistan Team Set To Receive Their Visas For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 On September 25, 2023- Report

Sep 25, 2023, 5:22 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links