ODI World Cup 2023: Team India To Don Blue Color Uniforms Against Pakistan After BCCI Denies Any Saffron Color Jersey Rumors- Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has denied reports of the Indian team wearing a new, saffron color team kit in their upcoming big-ticket ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan which will be played in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Teams had a home and away jersey idea during the 2019 World Cup, and if two teams had the same color for their match uniform, the second team had to change to a different hue. For instance, South Africa had to wear yellow versus Pakistan, and even India wore a dark blue colored uniform with orange details against host England’s blue colored uniforms.

Ever since India wore a Dutch Orange training kit at the beginning of the World Cup, there have been speculations that they would switch to the color even for the match kit. And many speculated that India will wear the Orange colored kits against Pakistan, who wear the color Green.

Men In Blue Will Sport India Colours- Blue- BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar

Before the first match of India against Australia, Adidas had revealed the new Orange colored training kits and caps that players wore in Chennai as they prepped for their opening match in Chennai. This was more of a saffron color and it caused some interesting reactions on social media.

Earlier on Sunday, some reports claimed that the Indian team will use an alternate kit against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will be auctioned off later to collect funds for UNESCO.

However, BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar denied having any such plans and said the team would stick to wearing the blue kit that they wore during their match against Australia on Sunday.

“We categorically dismiss the media reports that Team India will be donning an alternative match kit against Pakistan. These reports are absolutely baseless and a work of someone’s imagination. The Men in Blue will sport India colors – Blue at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” Shelar was quoted by Indian Express.

Any such change has to come with the approval of the ICC, who in the past have made teams wear alternate colors only in case there is a color clash.