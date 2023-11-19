ODI World Cup 2023: They Didn’t Call Me, I Didn’t Go – Kapil Dev Makes Shocking Claim At BCCI For Not Inviting Him To The Grand Finale

Former Indian captain and World Cup champion Kapil Dev made an astonishing revelation that he has not received an invitation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to watch the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The 1983 World Cup victory redefined the game in the country, as the game reached the nook and corner of the country, with talent emerging every year to represent the Indian team at the highest level. Nobody expected them to do too well in the 1983 World Cup, as they entered the event as an underdog. But under the leadership of Kapil, India managed to beat the heavyweights West Indies in the final to win the championship.

Before the India-Australia ODI World Cup final, Legendary Indian skipper Kapil Dev disclosed to ABP News that he had not received an invitation to the match and stated that he wished to have his complete World Cup-winning squad from 1983 present at the mega event.

“You called me, I came here. Unhone nahi bulaya, mein nahi gaya (the BCCI didn’t call me, I didn’t go). As simple as that. I wanted my whole 1983 World Cup team to be there. But there is so much work going on, there’s so much responsibility, sometimes people forget,” Kapil Dev told ABP News.

The cricketing revolution was brought forward by the World Cup win of 1983 in India, Kapil Dev remains the youngest captain to lift the World Cup. The genius all-rounder bowled brilliantly, was an explosive batsman, and was a very agile fielder for India during his playing days.

