ODI World Cup 2023: They Didn’t Call Me, I Didn’t Go – Kapil Dev Makes Shocking Claim At BCCI For Not Inviting Him To The Grand Finale

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Live

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(47.4)
227/9
Australia
(-)
-

Australia elected to bowl

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: They Didn’t Call Me, I Didn’t Go – Kapil Dev Makes Shocking Claim At BCCI For Not Inviting Him To The Grand Finale

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: They Didn&#8217;t Call Me, I Didn&#8217;t Go &#8211; Kapil Dev Makes Shocking Claim At BCCI For Not Inviting Him To The Grand Finale

Former Indian captain and World Cup champion Kapil Dev made an astonishing revelation that he has not received an invitation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to watch the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The 1983 World Cup victory redefined the game in the country, as the game reached the nook and corner of the country, with talent emerging every year to represent the Indian team at the highest level. Nobody expected them to do too well in the 1983 World Cup, as they entered the event as an underdog. But under the leadership of Kapil, India managed to beat the heavyweights West Indies in the final to win the championship.

Before the India-Australia ODI World Cup final, Legendary Indian skipper Kapil Dev disclosed to ABP News that he had not received an invitation to the match and stated that he wished to have his complete World Cup-winning squad from 1983 present at the mega event.

Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev Credits: Twitter

“You called me, I came here. Unhone nahi bulaya, mein nahi gaya (the BCCI didn’t call me, I didn’t go). As simple as that. I wanted my whole 1983 World Cup team to be there. But there is so much work going on, there’s so much responsibility, sometimes people forget,” Kapil Dev told ABP News.

The cricketing revolution was brought forward by the World Cup win of 1983 in India, Kapil Dev remains the youngest captain to lift the World Cup. The genius all-rounder bowled brilliantly, was an explosive batsman, and was a very agile fielder for India during his playing days.

Coming into the performance, Team India stuck to their formula of aggressive batting at the top of the order, with Rohit Sharma leading by example and taking the new-ball bowlers, with Indian middle-order batters posting massive totals for New Zealand to chase down the target and Indian bowlers held their nerves on the batting friendly wicket to defend the total in front of their home crowd.

India has been dominating the competition thus far, and they are the clear favourites to capture the trophy on Sunday, November 19. They will, however, reflect on this match knowing that they cannot afford to miss as many marks against the five-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

BCCI

India National Cricket Team

Kapil Dev

ODI World Cup 2023: They Didn't Call Me, I Didn't Go – Kapil Dev Makes Shocking Claim At BCCI For Not Inviting Him To The Grand Finale

Nov 19, 2023, 4:27 PM
ODI World Cup 2023: They Didn’t Call Me, I Didn’t Go – Kapil Dev Makes Shocking Claim At BCCI For Not Inviting Him To The Grand Finale

Nov 19, 2023, 4:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: "India Can Lose The World Cup Is Through Their Mistakes…" – Yuvraj Singh On India's Chances Against Australia

Nov 19, 2023, 3:52 PM
ODI World Cup 2023: “India Can Lose The World Cup Is Through Their Mistakes…” – Yuvraj Singh On India’s Chances Against Australia

Nov 19, 2023, 3:52 PM

He Shouldn't Have Been Pushed Out – Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Over Babar Azam's Captaincy Treatment

Nov 19, 2023, 3:03 PM
He Shouldn’t Have Been Pushed Out – Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Over Babar Azam’s Captaincy Treatment

Nov 19, 2023, 3:03 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Think That He Thinks That He Is Getting Famous Because Of These Gems – Wasim Akram On Hasan Raza's Comments

Nov 19, 2023, 2:09 PM
ODI World Cup 2023: I Think That He Thinks That He Is Getting Famous Because Of These Gems – Wasim Akram On Hasan Raza’s Comments

Nov 19, 2023, 2:09 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid's Role Has Been Absolutely Massive In Terms Of Getting That Clarity… – Rohit Sharma

Nov 19, 2023, 1:21 PM
ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid’s Role Has Been Absolutely Massive In Terms Of Getting That Clarity… – Rohit Sharma

Nov 19, 2023, 1:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Has Set The Stage On Fire And Deserves The Player Of The Tournament – Yuvraj Singh

Nov 19, 2023, 12:33 PM
ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Has Set The Stage On Fire And Deserves The Player Of The Tournament – Yuvraj Singh

Nov 19, 2023, 12:33 PM

