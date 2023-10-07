ODI World Cup 2023: Three Is My Favourite Position But I’d Bat Wherever Asked To… – Steve Smith

Star Australian batter Steve Smith said that he would be open to being flexible in terms of his batting spot as they want to get off to a strong start at the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday in Chennai. The Australian team will be without the services of the opener Travis Head, who has been ruled out of the first half of the tournament.

Despite Travis Head’s absence for the majority of the tournament—he was chosen for the 15-man World Cup squad despite having a fractured hand—Steve Smith has primarily batted at the No.3 position for the team and is open to bat at a different position for Australia in the forthcoming mega event.

Speaking to the media, Steve Smith is hopeful of having Travis Head for a few games in the ODI World Cup and indicated that while No. 3 is his preferred place to bat, he is willing to bat at any position for the team depending on the match situation.

“It would be interesting. Fingers crossed, Heady can still come up. He still got a fair way to go before he is potentially fit. Three is my favourite position but I’d bat wherever (asked to), I suppose,” Steve Smith said.

Steve Smith has been an exceptional player for Australia across all three formats of the game and was an instrumental figure in Australia’s 2015 ODI World Cup triumph on home soil and the star batter has got the right tempo to bat in an ODI game in any conditions.

He Is Likely To Bat In The Top-four Throughout The World Cup – Steve Smith

Steve Smith believes that Marcus Labuschagne will play a significant part with the bat at the World Cup, stating that the star batter would undoubtedly start for the team against India and solidify his position in the top 4, and would look to make an impact for the five-time champions in the marquee event.

“He’s come back and he’s taken his opportunities, got himself into the squad and now he’s obviously likely to bat in the top-four throughout the World Cup, I think the way he’s playing at the moment, he’s now confident, he’s got the feel for one-day cricket and the tempo and all those kinds of things.

“Once he gets there, he’s a very good player. So, not surprised,” Steve Smith added.

Marnus Labuschagne has amassed 927 runs in 29 ODI innings at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 83.44. The right-handed batter has a solid tight technique which could have been a massive positive for Australia considering the explosive middle order and can be vital for the team throughout the World Cup campaign.