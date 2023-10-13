ODI World Cup 2023: Watch – Not Virat Kohli Or Kane Williamson, Trent Boult Picks This Indian Pacer As His Current Favourite Cricketer

New Zealand star pacer Trent Boult has picked Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah as his favourite cricketer in the world at the moment ignoring the likes of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, and Steve Smith, given his ability to bowl across all three formats of the game.

The 29-year-old Bumrah made an impressive comeback to the team after a long-standing injury and could be crucial for the team’s chances in the ongoing ODI World Cup in India.

The Indian team uses him as a trump card and throws him the ball whenever the side needs a wicket. The pacer has repaid the faith of the team management by providing some memorable performances for the team over the years in all three formats of the game.

Speaking to Star Sports, when asked to pick his favourite cricketer in World cricket, Trent Boult went to pick Jasprit Bumrah as his favourite cricketer in contemporary cricket.

“My current favourite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah,” Trent Boult said.

Jasprit Bumrah has made a remarkable comeback after an injury. The right-arm was sidelined due to a stress fracture and missed almost a year of cricketing action for India before making a comeback through the Ireland series and was highly impressive for the team in the Asia Cup 2023 and in the ongoing marquee event in India.

The right-arm pacer’s form and fitness will be crucial for the Indian Team in the World Cup. India’s team failed to win a single ICC trophy post-Champions Trophy victory in 2013 under the leadership of legendary MS Dhoni and the ODI World Cup will give them a chance to win the championship after 12 long years.

Trent Boult is currently part of the New Zealand side and was an important member of the squad in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup. He bowled brilliantly well for the Black Caps with the new ball and his brilliant performance helped the Kiwis make back-to-back appearances in the finals. Now, he could be crucial for the team’s success in India.

Meanwhile, Boult will offer a wealth of experience to the team, which will only improve his prospects. In the World Cup, his knowledge of Indian conditions and experience will be very helpful for the Kiwis in the marquee event and the left-arm pacer is expected to play a pivotal role for the team in the ODI World Cup.