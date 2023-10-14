SportzWiki Logo
All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Watch- Virat Kohli Keeps An Eye On His Imaginary Watch As Mohammad Rizwan Wastes Time

Jatin

Oct 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Watch- Virat Kohli Keeps An Eye On His Imaginary Watch As Mohammad Rizwan Wastes Time

India‘s Virat Kohli was seen keeping time on an imaginary watch as Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan took his own sweet while to get ready to face his first ball in the ongoing India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match.

The 12th match of the ongoing World Cup edition is being played on October 14, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India won the toss and chose to field first seeing the track.

Imam Ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique started positively adding 41 runs in the first 9 overs. But then Shafique was out LBW to Mohammed Siraj for 20 and Imam fell to Hardik Pandya for 36 runs. After the fall of Imam’s wicket, Mohammad Rizwan came in to bat and took his time before facing the ball.

This irritated the heck out of India’s Virat Kohli who sarcastically kept looking at an imaginary watch on his wrist and then at the umpire, indicating that Rizwan was taking too much time to get ready to face his ball. He also told the umpire to note this waste of time by Rizwan seemingly saying that the Indian team shouldn’t be penalized for this in the end.

Check here:

Unfortunate For Ishan Kishan To Miss Out, Feel For Him: Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma was fortunate to win the toss and chose to field first. He also revealed that Shubman Gill was fit for this match and replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing XI.

“We will bowl first, cannot get bigger than this, fantastic atmosphere. Sure lot of us are going to experience something really extraordinary. It’s a good track, not going to change much, dew could be a big factor and keeping that in mind, we want to bowl first. We want to keep striving for the best, we want to come out there and give our best in every game.

Shubman Gill. PC- REuters

Keeping the atmosphere in the team relaxed is the most important thing in a tournament like this. Gill is back in place of Ishan, unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him, he stepped up when we needed him. Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back,” Rohit said.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: We’ll Go In With All The Confidence – Babar Azam Sounds Optimistic Of Beating India In The Marquee Event

Tagged:

Mohammad Rizwan

ODI World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli

