ODI World Cup 2023: Watch- Virat Kohli Keeps An Eye On His Imaginary Watch As Mohammad Rizwan Wastes Time

India‘s Virat Kohli was seen keeping time on an imaginary watch as Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan took his own sweet while to get ready to face his first ball in the ongoing India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match.

The 12th match of the ongoing World Cup edition is being played on October 14, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India won the toss and chose to field first seeing the track.

Imam Ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique started positively adding 41 runs in the first 9 overs. But then Shafique was out LBW to Mohammed Siraj for 20 and Imam fell to Hardik Pandya for 36 runs. After the fall of Imam’s wicket, Mohammad Rizwan came in to bat and took his time before facing the ball.

This irritated the heck out of India’s Virat Kohli who sarcastically kept looking at an imaginary watch on his wrist and then at the umpire, indicating that Rizwan was taking too much time to get ready to face his ball. He also told the umpire to note this waste of time by Rizwan seemingly saying that the Indian team shouldn’t be penalized for this in the end.

Check here:

Virat Kohli questioning why Mohammed Rizwan is taking so much time to be ready 😅#ViratKohli | #INDvsPAK | #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/LjdaEO8LaY — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) October 14, 2023

India captain Rohit Sharma was fortunate to win the toss and chose to field first. He also revealed that Shubman Gill was fit for this match and replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing XI.

“We will bowl first, cannot get bigger than this, fantastic atmosphere. Sure lot of us are going to experience something really extraordinary. It’s a good track, not going to change much, dew could be a big factor and keeping that in mind, we want to bowl first. We want to keep striving for the best, we want to come out there and give our best in every game.