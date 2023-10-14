ODI World Cup 2023: We’ll Go In With All The Confidence – Babar Azam Sounds Optimistic Of Beating India In The Marquee Event

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam joked about the “pressure of tickets” prior to Pakistan’s much-awaited match against India. The high-octane game between India and Pakistan will take place on October 14 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

The excitement and expectations of the India-Pakistan games are high due to the high-octane rivalry between both countries over the years. India and Pakistan games have always been intense and eagerly awaited. The rivals between both sides are on and off the field with former players and experts spicing up the contest.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Babar Azam said that there was a lot of demand for tickets when asked if the squad felt under pressure going into the heavyweight match. The Men in Green haven’t won a single match against India in the ODI World Cups.

“There’s a lot of pressure for tickets. A lot of people always call for tickets for such matches. We don’t take external pressure. We hadn’t been able to execute of plans but we changed that in 2017 against India.

“This also had not happened before but we did it. That is what we believe in that we can do it tomorrow and we’ll go in with all the confidence,” Babar Azam said.

Pakistan have not won the ODI World Cup since clinching their maiden title way back in 1992. Since then, they have made it to the final just once in 1999, and are still looking to win their second World Cup title. The crucial win against India would help their team to go in confidence to win the championship in India.

The Pitch Behaves Differently, There Was A Bit Of Dew – Babar Azam

Babar Azam feels the toss will be crucial since the pitch performs differently under lights, as there was a bit of dew in the practice session, and said that his captaincy is never under a threat even if there doesn’t come out on the top against India, as one game cannot determine his skillset in the game.

“In all the matches that we’ve seen here, toss is vital. Under the lights, the pitch behaves differently, there was a bit of dew. Last night there was dew,” he added.

“I never think that my captaincy would go away because of this match. I’ll do what I can. I haven’t got the captaincy because of one match and it won’t go away with one. We’ll try to play the way we did in 2019. We will try to execute our plans and enjoy the match,” Babar Azam added.

When the two greatest rivals in cricket face off in Ahmedabad, it will be a historic event as India looks to keep its perfect record in the ODI World Cup against Pakistan, while the Men in Green will look to turn things around in the mega event on Saturday.