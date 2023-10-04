SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Watch- “Wo Mera Kaam Nahi Hai”- Rohit Sharma On 2019 World Cup Final Question By Journo; Babar And Buttler React

Jatin

Oct 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM

During the captain’s function in Ahmedabad, Team India captain Rohit Sharma spoke directly to a reporter who asked about the alleged contentious decision to declare England as champions despite a tie in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s.

On the eve of the ICC World Cup tournament’s opening on October 5 in Ahmedabad, the ICC and BCCI hosted a Captains’ Day press event on Wednesday. The opening match of the tournament will feature a match between England and New Zealand.

The journalists questioned the captains of each of the 10 competing teams, and Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, responded to one of their questions by being direct.

In the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s, a journalist questioned Rohit Sharma on the allegedly contentious decision to crown England as champions despite a tie.

Four years ago, England and New Zealand played a thrilling match at Lord’s in which both teams scored 241. The match finished in a tie even though a super over was the outcome. The hosts prevailed to take home their first World Cup championship thanks to England’s better boundary count.

2019 World Cup final. PC- Getty

Even though the decision was made in accordance with the regulations, many experts and fans believed New Zealand was wrongfully denied the World Cup trophy. A throw by Martin Guptill in the fourth delivery of the 49th over that bounced off Ben Stokes’ bat and went for a boundary as he put a dive at the striker’s end to complete the second run may have been the game’s turning point.

Woh Ghoshit Karna Hamaara Kaam Nahin Hai: Rohit Sharma To Journo Saying England And New Zealand Should’ve Been Joint 2019 World Cup Winners

When the reporter questioned Rohit about whether joint winners should have been announced, the opening batter said that it was not up to him to make that call.

Babar Azam was spotted interpreting the question, which was asked in Hindi, into English to Jos Buttler. In response to Rohit Sharma’s response to the question, the Pakistani skipper also managed to hold back a giggle.

Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler and Babar Azam

He said: “Woh Mera Kaam Nahin Hai sir. Woh Ghoshit Karna Hamaara Kaam nahin hai.” (It is not my job to decide that, sir. It is not my job to announce that)”

Also Read: It’s Matter Of Self Respect, He Should Have Rejected The Offer To Do Commentary – Danish Kaneria Launches Scathing Attack On Ramiz Raja

Tagged:

Babar Azam

ICC World Cup 2023

Jos Buttler

Rohit Sharma

World Cup 2023

Loading Post list bar...

