ODI World Cup 2023: Watch- “Wo Mera Kaam Nahi Hai”- Rohit Sharma On 2019 World Cup Final Question By Journo; Babar And Buttler React

On the eve of the ICC World Cup tournament’s opening on October 5 in Ahmedabad, the ICC and BCCI hosted a Captains’ Day press event on Wednesday. The opening match of the tournament will feature a match between England and New Zealand.

Four years ago, England and New Zealand played a thrilling match at Lord’s in which both teams scored 241. The match finished in a tie even though a super over was the outcome. The hosts prevailed to take home their first World Cup championship thanks to England’s better boundary count.

Even though the decision was made in accordance with the regulations, many experts and fans believed New Zealand was wrongfully denied the World Cup trophy. A throw by Martin Guptill in the fourth delivery of the 49th over that bounced off Ben Stokes’ bat and went for a boundary as he put a dive at the striker’s end to complete the second run may have been the game’s turning point.

When the reporter questioned Rohit about whether joint winners should have been announced, the opening batter said that it was not up to him to make that call.

Babar Azam was spotted interpreting the question, which was asked in Hindi, into English to Jos Buttler. In response to Rohit Sharma’s response to the question, the Pakistani skipper also managed to hold back a giggle.

He said: “Woh Mera Kaam Nahin Hai sir. Woh Ghoshit Karna Hamaara Kaam nahin hai.” (It is not my job to decide that, sir. It is not my job to announce that)”