ODI World Cup 2023: We’ll Make Sure We Have Some Plans – Pat Cummins On Ahmedabad Pitch For The Mega Clash Against India

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: We’ll Make Sure We Have Some Plans – Pat Cummins On Ahmedabad Pitch For The Mega Clash Against India

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: We&#8217;ll Make Sure We Have Some Plans &#8211; Pat Cummins On Ahmedabad Pitch For The Mega Clash Against India

Australian skipper Pat Cummins is open to playing at any kind of surface that is offered at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. After winning the title five times previously, Australia will get the opportunity to win it a sixth time, when they take on home-favourites India.

Australia and India had played their first match in the league stage, where the Men In Blue had defeated them by six wickets, despite losing three wickets in the opening two overs. Pat Cummins-led side will play India in a World Cup final for the second time, after winning against them in 2003 under the leadership of Ricky Ponting.

All eyes will be once again on the type of surface that will be used for the massive final between Australia and India. When questioned about it on Saturday, Australian captain Pat Cummins responded that they will be ready in terms of anything that is on offer in Ahmedabad. After having a look at the pitch, the Australian skipper believes that it would be a good wicket, which can host the high-octane clash.

“It’s the same for both teams. No doubt playing on your wicket in your own country has some advantages, similar to wickets that you’ve been playing your whole life. But we’ve played a lot of cricket over here.”

Pat Cummins Having Look To Ahmedabad Pitch
Pat Cummins Having A Look To Ahmedabad Pitch Credits: Twitter

“I think, of all the venues, perhaps this venue – the toss isn’t as important as, say, a Mumbai Wankhede Stadium or other venues. So, we’ll be ready in terms of anything they’ll throw at us. Yeah, we’ll wait and see, but we’ll make sure we have some plans,

“I’m not a great pitch reader, but it looked pretty firm. They’ve only just watered it, so yeah, give it another 24 hours and have a look, but it looks like a pretty good wicket,” Pat Cummins said.

Team India is probably going to continue playing on slow wickets, which could improve their performance against the Australian side. The Australian batsmen, who are used to playing on true and beautiful wickets, would find it challenging to bat on the slow surface.

The management of the Indian squad has been accused of altering the field, it is reported that they gave curators instructions to remove grass from the pitch and install a slow track at Wankhede Stadium. The Indian team has had an amazing World Cup run, despite the criticism surrounding them, and would dream to win their third ODI World Cup title on Sunday.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

India National Cricket Team

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: It&#8217;s Probably Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity &#8211; Yuvraj Singh&#8217;s Crucial Advice To Shubman Gill Ahead Of The Marquee Final
ODI World Cup 2023: It’s Probably Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity – Yuvraj Singh’s Crucial Advice To Shubman Gill Ahead Of The Marquee Final

Nov 18, 2023, 3:23 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: India-Australia Final Likely To Played On The Used Surface In Narendra Modi Stadium &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: India-Australia Final Likely To Played On The Used Surface In Narendra Modi Stadium – Reports

Nov 18, 2023, 2:44 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Bevan Predicts Winner Of The Massive Final Between India And Australia In Ahmedabad
ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Bevan Predicts Winner Of The Massive Final Between India And Australia In Ahmedabad

Nov 18, 2023, 2:04 PM

Australia Have Limped, Whereas India Have Skipped And Cartwheeled Their Way Into The Final &#8211; Graeme Swann On High Octane ODI World Cup Final
Australia Have Limped, Whereas India Have Skipped And Cartwheeled Their Way Into The Final – Graeme Swann On High Octane ODI World Cup Final

Nov 18, 2023, 2:01 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Experienced Ravichandran Ashwin In Focus On The Training Session Ahead Of The High-octane Game Against Australia
ODI World Cup 2023: Experienced Ravichandran Ashwin In Focus On The Training Session Ahead Of The High-octane Game Against Australia

Nov 18, 2023, 1:11 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Always Look For Big-Time Players And Ravindra Jadeja Absolutely Lives For Those Occasions &#8211; Graeme Swann
ODI World Cup 2023: I Always Look For Big-Time Players And Ravindra Jadeja Absolutely Lives For Those Occasions – Graeme Swann

Nov 18, 2023, 12:48 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic