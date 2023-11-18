ODI World Cup 2023: We’ll Make Sure We Have Some Plans – Pat Cummins On Ahmedabad Pitch For The Mega Clash Against India

Australian skipper Pat Cummins is open to playing at any kind of surface that is offered at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. After winning the title five times previously, Australia will get the opportunity to win it a sixth time, when they take on home-favourites India.

Australia and India had played their first match in the league stage, where the Men In Blue had defeated them by six wickets, despite losing three wickets in the opening two overs. Pat Cummins-led side will play India in a World Cup final for the second time, after winning against them in 2003 under the leadership of Ricky Ponting.

All eyes will be once again on the type of surface that will be used for the massive final between Australia and India. When questioned about it on Saturday, Australian captain Pat Cummins responded that they will be ready in terms of anything that is on offer in Ahmedabad. After having a look at the pitch, the Australian skipper believes that it would be a good wicket, which can host the high-octane clash.

“It’s the same for both teams. No doubt playing on your wicket in your own country has some advantages, similar to wickets that you’ve been playing your whole life. But we’ve played a lot of cricket over here.”

“I think, of all the venues, perhaps this venue – the toss isn’t as important as, say, a Mumbai Wankhede Stadium or other venues. So, we’ll be ready in terms of anything they’ll throw at us. Yeah, we’ll wait and see, but we’ll make sure we have some plans,

“I’m not a great pitch reader, but it looked pretty firm. They’ve only just watered it, so yeah, give it another 24 hours and have a look, but it looks like a pretty good wicket,” Pat Cummins said.

Team India is probably going to continue playing on slow wickets, which could improve their performance against the Australian side. The Australian batsmen, who are used to playing on true and beautiful wickets, would find it challenging to bat on the slow surface.

The management of the Indian squad has been accused of altering the field, it is reported that they gave curators instructions to remove grass from the pitch and install a slow track at Wankhede Stadium. The Indian team has had an amazing World Cup run, despite the criticism surrounding them, and would dream to win their third ODI World Cup title on Sunday.