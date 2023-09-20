Harbhajan Singh Overlooks World No.1 Pakistan In His Selection Of Four Semifinalists For ODI World Cup 2023 In India

Indian World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh has picked his choice of four semifinalists for the ODI World Cup in India starting on October 5. The former Indian off-spinner has picked home team India alongside defending champions England, Australia, and New Zealand as the four potential candidates to make it into the final four, excluding the World No.1 ranked side Pakistan.

The marquee event is scheduled to be hosted by India from 5 October to 19 November 2023. Ten teams will participate in the tournament including defending champions England and heavyweights India and Australia.

With the ODI World Cup scheduled to start next month, many former cricketers have picked their teams that can go on to win the championship in India.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has picked Australia, India, England, and Pakistan as the four teams, who can make it to the final four of the mega event as these teams have a got a good chance to do well in the Indian conditions.

All eyes will be on the Indian team as players would be desperate to end their long wait for an ICC title. The Men in Blue have failed to do well in ICC competitions in recent times including their failure in the 2023 WTC final but the team would be riding high on confidence after winning the Asia Cup 2023 in dominating fashion.

England will be visiting India to defend their World Cup title after winning a dramatic final against New Zealand in the previous edition of the marquee on their home soil. The English side led by Jos Buttler has got formidable unit to retain the championship in the subcontinent.

Australia is one of the most successful teams in the 50-over World Cup winning five championship titles including the 2015 championship in their home soil. The Baggy Greens has experienced players like Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins, who can prove to be lethal in Indian conditions having a wealth of experience playing cricket in the country.

New Zealand has been one of the consistent teams in the ICC events in recent years. Since 2015, the team has performed very well against high-quality opponents. Kiwis consistently reached the knockout stage of the ICC events and the Kane Williamson-led side will be on a quest to win their maiden ODI World Cup in India.