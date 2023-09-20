SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Scheduled
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
SA vs AFG
South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
NZ vs PAK
New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
IND vs ENG
India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
AUS vs NED
Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
NZ vs SA
New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
ENG vs BAN
England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
IND vs NED
India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
AFG vs SL
Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled
PAK vs AUS
Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Cricket News

Harbhajan Singh Overlooks World No.1 Pakistan In His Selection Of Four Semifinalists For ODI World Cup 2023 In India

SW Desk

Sep 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM

Harbhajan Singh Overlooks World No.1 Pakistan In His Selection Of Four Semifinalists For ODI World Cup 2023 In India

Indian World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh has picked his choice of four semifinalists for the ODI World Cup in India starting on October 5. The former Indian off-spinner has picked home team India alongside defending champions England, Australia, and New Zealand as the four potential candidates to make it into the final four, excluding the World No.1 ranked side Pakistan.

The marquee event is scheduled to be hosted by India from 5 October to 19 November 2023. Ten teams will participate in the tournament including defending champions England and heavyweights India and Australia.

With the ODI World Cup scheduled to start next month, many former cricketers have picked their teams that can go on to win the championship in India.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has picked Australia, India, England, and Pakistan as the four teams, who can make it to the final four of the mega event as these teams have a got a good chance to do well in the Indian conditions.

All eyes will be on the Indian team as players would be desperate to end their long wait for an ICC title. The Men in Blue have failed to do well in ICC competitions in recent times including their failure in the 2023 WTC final but the team would be riding high on confidence after winning the Asia Cup 2023 in dominating fashion.

England will be visiting India to defend their World Cup title after winning a dramatic final against New Zealand in the previous edition of the marquee on their home soil. The English side led by Jos Buttler has got formidable unit to retain the championship in the subcontinent.

England Cricket Team
England Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Australia is one of the most successful teams in the 50-over World Cup winning five championship titles including the 2015 championship in their home soil. The Baggy Greens has experienced players like Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins, who can prove to be lethal in Indian conditions having a wealth of experience playing cricket in the country.

New Zealand has been one of the consistent teams in the ICC events in recent years. Since 2015, the team has performed very well against high-quality opponents. Kiwis consistently reached the knockout stage of the ICC events and the Kane Williamson-led side will be on a quest to win their maiden ODI World Cup in India.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Harbhajan Singh

India National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

NEWS

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Picks Saqlain Mushtaq As The Greatest Off-Spinner Of All Time
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Picks Saqlain Mushtaq As The Greatest Off-Spinner Of All Time

Sep 14, 2023, 5:11 PM

Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Played Brilliantly To Mark A Memorable Comeback &#8211; Harbhajan Singh Lauds Indian Wicket-keeper For His Terrific Hundred
Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Played Brilliantly To Mark A Memorable Comeback – Harbhajan Singh Lauds Indian Wicket-keeper For His Terrific Hundred

Sep 12, 2023, 2:35 PM

Asia Cup 2023: I Have Message For Najam Sethi, Keep Your Boys Ready For The Next Game &#8211; Harbhajan Singh Hits Back At Former PCB Chairman Over His Comments
Asia Cup 2023: I Have Message For Najam Sethi, Keep Your Boys Ready For The Next Game – Harbhajan Singh Hits Back At Former PCB Chairman Over His Comments

Sep 12, 2023, 2:00 PM

Asia Cup 2023: It Is Sad Because He Looked Good In That Match Against Pakistan &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Shares His Opinion On Shreyas Iyer&#8217;s Injury
Asia Cup 2023: It Is Sad Because He Looked Good In That Match Against Pakistan – Sunil Gavaskar Shares His Opinion On Shreyas Iyer’s Injury

Sep 11, 2023, 4:30 PM

Asia Cup 2023: They Are Not Selectors For Us, We Don&#8217;t Need Your Advice &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar&#8217;s Scathing Attack On Overseas Cricket Experts
Asia Cup 2023: They Are Not Selectors For Us, We Don’t Need Your Advice – Sunil Gavaskar’s Scathing Attack On Overseas Cricket Experts

Sep 10, 2023, 3:08 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Is A Quality Player And There&#8217;s No Doubt About That &#8211; Harbhajan Singh Backs Young Indian Opener To Come Good
Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Is A Quality Player And There’s No Doubt About That – Harbhajan Singh Backs Young Indian Opener To Come Good

Sep 5, 2023, 2:56 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links