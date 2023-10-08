ODI World Cup 2023: Zaheer Khan Wants India To Play Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, And Mohammed Shami Together In Some Games

World Cup-winning pacer Zaheer Khan has urged the Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami to be more aggressive in their bowling going into the ODI World Cup on home soil. The Men in Blue has one of the best formidable fast-bowling in the marquee event.

The last 2-3 years have seen a rise in quality in the fast bowlers, and they have become the most lethal pace attack in the world. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj have shown great skills in the recent past and they have been right on the money in all three formats of the game and could be crucial for the team’s success in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Speaking to India Today, Zaheer Khan feels that the Indian team has one of the best fast-bowling units in the World Cup and wants the team to play all three pacers in certain games as a tactical move to be aggressive against the quality team and urged the team to have depending upon the various match-ups in the tournament.

“I’ve been saying that Shami, Bumrah, and Siraj are going to form a very formidable attack if you want to be aggressive.

“So you know, there are opponents which you will play against where, uh, you know that, uh, you have to take wickets to set the tone. And I think if you want to be aggressive as a tactical move, then this attack should be there,” Zaheer Khan said.

“I’ve been saying that you can’t be prisoners of your own thoughts. You’ve got to be a little flexible in terms of tactically staying ahead of certain opposition teams. And that is something which I’m waiting to see that I hope that flexibility is there,” Zaheer Khan further said.

The Indian pacers have shown an upward swing in their improvement graph as they have done a fine job. All the fast bowlers have worked hard on their fitness and they have reaped fruits for the same and they would look to make an impact for the team in the marquee event.

Mohammed Siraj Has Produced A Lot Of Good Performances – Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan hailed Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for stepping up for the team in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah over the last few years and believes that the right-arm pacer is getting better and better in his game.

“Bumrah has not been around for a while, so yeah, he has taken the opportunity with both hands and it’s great to see. He has produced a lot of good performances and just he’s getting better and better,” Zaheer Khan added.

Mohammed Siraj has been India’s most consistent bowler in recent times. The pacer rise in International Cricket has been on the rise since 2022 in all three formats of the game and the 29-year-old is expected to share new ball with Jasprit Bumrah in the ODI World Cup in home conditions.