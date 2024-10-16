Whether it’s the 50-over format or the longest format of the game, when it comes to playing against India, Pat Cummins, the captain of Australia in these two formats, has earned success with both hands, and he is eager to extend the same during the upcoming five-match Test series at home during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

It has been nearly a decade since Australia got the better of the Blue Brigade in the red-ball series, having last won in the 2014-15 summer under the captaincy of Steve Smith. Virat Kohli gifted India their maiden series win down under in the five-day format before Ajinkya Rahane repeated the same feat.

Pat Cummins has already beaten India once in a Test match under his captaincy during the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 at the Kennington Oval in South London, but winning a series win will feel sweeter. In the other two Tests, he captained Australia against India away from home and found them being crashed for heavy defeats.

Pat Cummins vows to beat India in a Test series in BGT 2024-25

The captain of the Aussies has opened up about one of the few things that he hasn’t ticked off yet in his well-decorated captaincy is not winning the red-ball series against the Indian side. The 31-year-old has spilled the beans, about how that opponent has been close to the only thing he is yet to fulfill.

“I was thinking about it the other day. It’s close to the only thing I haven’t ticked off. I’ve not beaten India in a Test series yet. A few of the guys have, but I haven’t.” Pat Cummins expressed during an event, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

He has currently 269 wickets in 62 Test matches at an average of under 23 and a strike rate of around eight overs thanks to his best bowling figure of 6/23 in an innings. Out of these, 152 wickets have come at home in 33 games at an average of less than 20 and a strike rate of nearly seven overs.

When it comes to his performance against India with the ball, he has earned 50 wickets in 13 games at an average of under 27 and a strike rate of nearly nine overs with a best bowling figure of 6/27.

The recent few years have been quite great for Pat Cummins, who was the leading wicket-taker of the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy with 21 scalps. In this ongoing year, he has collected 17 scalps in five games at an average of 25.65, while in the previous year, he captured 42 wickets at an average of 27.50.

The Sydney-born was handed over the captaincy role on the eve of the 2021 Ashes when Tim Paine stepped down from the role. The veteran opened up on how he has eased into the captaincy role over the years.

“My whole life, you look up to the Australian captain, and you know who it is, and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, they’re so accomplished, and they must have all their shit together. And then, suddenly, when you are captain, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be that type of person.” The 31-year-old shared.

“In the initial phases, it was awesome that I had loads of support, and those who had to make the decision chose me and thought I was up for it before I even knew I was myself, I suppose.” Pat Cummins concluded.

The opening game of the five-match Test series will begin on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.