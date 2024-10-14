Steve Smith’s brief run as Test opener has ended, with national selection chairman George Bailey stating that he will return to the middle order. Smith moved up to open after David Warner retired following the Sydney Test last summer.

In only his second match in his new role, he carried his bat with an amazing 91 not out in a loss to the West Indies in Brisbane, but struggled in the subsequent New Zealand series, hitting 51 runs in four innings.

His switch enabled Australia to field both all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh in the same playing XI. Green was handed the No. 4 spot, while Marsh batted No. 6. Smith was the first to raise his hands, determined to face the challenge of opening the batting in red-ball cricket.

However, the right-hander failed to meet expectations and struggled with the new ball. He made 171 runs in four Tests as a Test opener, averaging 28.50.

Steve Smith will be dropping down the order: George Bailey

After confirming Australia’s ODI squad for the series against Pakistan, George Bailey confirmed that Steve Smith will not open in the five-match Test series.

Bailey added that the decision was made by captain Pat Cummins, head coach Andrew McDonald, and Steve Smith personally after collaborative deliberations.

“Pat (Cummins), Andrew (McDonald), and Steven Smith had been having ongoing conversations separate to the untimely injury to Cameron (Green) anyway. Steve had expressed a desire to move back down from that opening position, and Pat and Andrew have confirmed that he will be dropping back down the order for the summer,” Bailey was quoted by Cricket Australia.

George Bailey also stated that Smith would have returned to the middle order despite Cameron Green’s injury. He asserted that discussions about Smith’s batting position had previously occurred.

Steve Smith has scored 5966 runs in 67 Tests while batting at No. 4 at an exceptional average of 77.65. The 35-year-old is an excellent red-ball cricketer who can handle both pace and spin. He is capable of playing long innings and winning a game on his own once established.

Overall, he has played 109 Tests, scoring 9685 runs at an average of 56.97, including 32 hundreds and 41 fifties. He has played 19 Tests against India, scoring 2042 runs with an average of 65.87. He will be a vital part of Australia’s five-match Test series against India.

