The career graph of the Indian opening batter, Prithvi Shaw, has gone down after him, not considered by any of the ten franchises in the recently finished two-day mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He was touted to be the next big thing in Indian cricket at one stage of his career, and the significant drop in his career has been turbulent.

Prithvi Shaw has featured in five Tests for the Blue Brigade, where he has smashed 339 runs in nine innings at an average of over 42 with a strike rate of more than 86, thanks to two half-centuries and one century at the best score of 134. In the ODI format, the right-handed batter has smashed 189 runs in six innings with a strike rate of more than 113.

However, the opening batter was dropped from the national side nearly three years ago and doesn’t seem to be making a comeback anytime soon in the future. In 58 first-class appearances, he cracked 4556 runs at an average of over 46, shouldering on 13 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024, Prithvi Shaw could manage only 56 runs across three innings and was overlooked by all the ten franchises in the auction. What was more disappointing to see was that despite having a price of INR 75 lakh, he didn’t even feature in the accelerated round, which explains the uninterest in the batter by all sides.

Parth Jindal reveals if Prithvi Shaw could make a comeback for the national side

The current dashing left-handed opening batter for India, Abhishek Sharma, talked about their under-19 captain, who helped them lift the World Cup in 2018, beating Australia in the final in New Zealand. The Punjab-born hopes to see the back of the batter with a special comeback.

“Everyone knows what a great batsman he is. He was our captain. He will make a good comeback; everyone hopes that he will make a comeback soon. Shubman has achieved a lot for Team India. In such a situation, I got a chance to play, and I did not talk much and focused on myself.” Abhishek Sharma lauded the opening batter of the national side.

The Delhi Capitals kept on giving opportunities to Prithvi Shaw in the last season but didn’t get any such contribution from the opening batter at any stretch. In 79 innings of the IPL, the Thane-born has smashed 1892 runs at an average of over 23 and a strike rate of 147.48 thanks to 14 half-centuries.

However, the graph has fallen terribly, as he could manage only 304 runs in 16 innings at an average of less than 20 and a strike rate of 140 odd, shouldering on two half-centuries with the best score of 66.

“Prithvi is a great kid. He is misunderstood in many ways. And I think all of us growing up need a jolt and need to be shaken up from our slumber. There are times when I even needed that jolt.” The DC co-owner, Parth Jindal, advised the batter to rediscover his passion for the game.

“All your life, you grow up hearing that you are the special one, you’re the most talented, you’re the only batter in the world other than Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to have an MRF bat. That tells you a lot about what everyone thought about him.” Jindal explains during the interaction with India Today.

The unsold tag in the IPL could fire up Prithvi Shaw for the next season, especially when he saw the 13-year-old opening batter from Bihar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, getting over one crore.

“Talent is there for everyone to see. I love the boy, and I hope he gets back to the basics and hopes he comes back and be the Prithvi Shaw we all know he can be.” Parth Jindal concluded.