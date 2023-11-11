Our Team’s Performance Hasn’t Lived Up To Our Own Expectations – Mohammad Rizwan’s Honest Acceptance Of Their Team’s Poor Form In India

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

Our Team’s Performance Hasn’t Lived Up To Our Own Expectations – Mohammad Rizwan’s Honest Acceptance Of Their Team’s Poor Form In India

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM

Our Team&#8217;s Performance Hasn&#8217;t Lived Up To Our Own Expectations &#8211; Mohammad Rizwan&#8217;s Honest Acceptance Of Their Team&#8217;s Poor Form In India

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan admitted that the Pakistan team didn’t perform to their expectations in the ongoing ODI World Cup and expressed his disappointment in failing to play the brand of cricket they desired at the major tournament.

As Pakistan prepares for their final league match against England in Kolkata, they run the risk of losing out on the semi-final race. If Pakistan wants to pass New Zealand and secure the fourth position, they must defeat England by a minimum of 287 runs in their last league match, which could be quite impossible for the team in the marquee event

Speaking to the ICC, Mohammad Rizwan expressed his disappointment with their team’s performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup and feels that the team has underperformed to their ability in the tournament and claimed that their one significant match was against Bangladesh, but it was too late.

“If I am being honest, our team’s performance hasn’t lived up to our own expectations or our countrymen’s in this tournament. We have not been able to play that kind of quality cricket. That’s the reality. And that’s why we ended up in a situation where we need other results to go our way,” Mohammad Rizwan said.

Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan Credits: Twitter

“In the context of this World Cup, I think the Bangladesh match was the only game where all our three departments fired together and we won that match easily. In the last 2-3 years, we have generally done well. Because of those results, our countrymen have given us a lot of love and support,” Mohammad Rizwan added.

Pakistan won both of their opening games in the competition, including a World Cup record chase in Hyderabad against Sri Lanka but the defeat against India has turned the fortunes for the Men In Green, as they went to lose a record four games on a trot before getting their track back with victory over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The South Africa Game Was The Turning Point – Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan said that the heartbreaking defeat to South Africa motivated them to perform better rather than making them depressed. Pakistan nearly held South Africa to 270 runs in one of the most exciting World Cup 2023 matches in Chennai but lost the game by a wicket.

South Africa Players Celebrating Their Victory Against Pakistan
South Africa Players Celebrating Their Victory Against Pakistan Credits: Twitter

“The South Africa game was the turning point. The momentum we got after that game was just fantastic. mean, yes, we defeated New Zealand, but the momentum we got was after the South Africa game,” Mohammad Rizwan further added.

Pakistan have not won the World Cup since clinching their maiden title way back in 1992. Since then, they have made it to the final just once in 1999. Babar Azam-led side entered the tournament as one of the favourites for the title given their white-ball form coming into the tournament but failed miserably to make an impact.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan National Cricket Team

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
Our Team&#8217;s Performance Hasn&#8217;t Lived Up To Our Own Expectations &#8211; Mohammad Rizwan&#8217;s Honest Acceptance Of Their Team&#8217;s Poor Form In India
Our Team’s Performance Hasn’t Lived Up To Our Own Expectations – Mohammad Rizwan’s Honest Acceptance Of Their Team’s Poor Form In India

Nov 11, 2023, 3:31 PM

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44

Nov 10, 2023, 4:50 PM

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

Nov 3, 2023, 2:50 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan Is One Of The Top Three Wicket-keepers In The World &#8211; Deep Dasgupta
ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan Is One Of The Top Three Wicket-keepers In The World – Deep Dasgupta

Nov 2, 2023, 2:48 PM

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 31, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 31, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 31, 2023, 10:22 AM

PAK vs SA Head to Head: Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head, Match No. 26, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
PAK vs SA Head to Head: Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head, Match No. 26, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 27, 2023, 11:37 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic