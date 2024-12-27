India captain Rohit Sharma’s hilarious conversation with Ravindra Jadeja on the field during the ongoing BGT 2024-25 fourth Test against Australia has gone viral on social media. The Boxing Day Test between the teams will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Captain Rohit is undoubtedly having a great game, but he is also making sure to keep everyone engaged. The stump mic captured his chats with his teammates during the game, leaving many in splits.

One such instance occurred on the second day of the ongoing Test when Australia’s Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland were at the wicket. The two were scoring quickly down the order, which made Rohit Sharma ponder about how they could finish the innings.

Out kaun karega fir, main? – Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja

Rohit was seen planning the strategy with Ravindra Jadeja. The talk revolved around setting the field in the deep, which the all-rounder was unsure about. However, the captain was then spotted giving the bowler a pounding in a humorous manner.

Rohit was heard telling Ravindra Jadeja that he needed to get the batter out and that if the all-rounder was not available, he would have to take the ball himself.

“Nahi jaayega yaar… udhar out hojayega. Itna lamba hai udhar yaar. Hume out karne mein dekhna hai usko yaar. Out kaun karega fir, main? Mereko daalna padhega!’ (It won’t go out, man… the boundary is quite long on that side. We have to look to get him out. Who will get him out then, me? I’ll have to bowl then!)”- Rohit can be heard telling Jadeja.

India playing catch up to Australia

Australia posted a sublime 474 in the first innings. Steve Smith made 140 and three other batters- Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Sam Konstas scored fifties. Pat Cummins, who added 112 runs with Smith fell for 49 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of bowlers for India with 4 wickets, while Jadeja took three wickets.

In response, Rohit Sharma once again struggled to get going with the bat. He moved up the order, but it didn’t work because Australia National Cricket Team captain Pat Cummins had his number for the seventh time in the game’s longest format.

Rohit Sharma attempted a half-hearted pull against Pat Cummins, resulting in a tame edge to mid-wicket. The India National Cricket Team skipper lasted for only five balls.

Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) added 102 runs, but India managed only 164/5 at stumps on day 2.

