Pakistan and Ireland will be facing each other in the 36th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday (June 16) at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

The game will be the last game of the ongoing competition for both the teams as they have already been knocked out of the competition. Before the start of the tournament, Pakistan were one of the favourites not only to progress ahead of the group but were also one of the contenders for the title. Ireland, on the other hand, were the dark horses to advance to the Super 8s.

However, both the teams have had a disappointing campaign so far and are currently occupying the last two spots in the points table behind India, USA and Canada in Group A. Pakistan began their campaign with a shock loss against USA before losing to India. In their third game, they beat Canada to revive their slip hopes of making it to the next round.

On the other hand, Ireland began their campaign with defeats against India and Canada before their third game against USA was washed out. The washout confirmed USA’s passage to the Super 8s and Pakistan and Ireland’s exit from the competition.

Both the teams only have pride to play for in the upcoming game and will be looking to end the tournament on a winning note.

PAK vs IRE: Match info:

Article Title PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Pakistan & Ireland Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 16-June-24 Category PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Stadium Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

Pakistan Playing XI for today’s match:

Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmad, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmad

Ireland Playing XI for today’s match:

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Ben White

PAK vs IRE: Squads

Pakistan:

Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Abbas Afridi

Ireland:

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Ross Adair

PAK vs IRE Head-to-Head stats:

Pakistan and Ireland have played four T20Is against each other so far and the head-to-head record is 3-1 in the favour of the former. In the T20 World Cup, they have faced each other once and Pakistan had won that game by 39 runs in 2009.

Date Ground Result 15/06/2009 Kennington Oval Pakistan won by 39 runs 10/05/2024 Castle Avenue Ireland won by 5 wickets 12/05/2024 Castle Avenue Pakistan won by 7 wickets 14/05/2024 Castle Avenue Pakistan won by 6 wickets

PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Mohammad Rizwan:

Mohammad Rizwan has been Pakistan’s best performer with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Although he has faced criticism for his strike-rate in the tournament, he has scored runs consistently for his side. The wicketkeeper-batsman started his campaign with a 9-run knock before scoring 31 and 53 not out. He will be eyeing another good knock.

Mark Adair:

While Ireland have failed to make an impact in the T20 World Cup so far, their allrounder Mark Adair has managed to do it. After taking one wicket against India, the allrounder scored 34 runs and picked up 1 for 23 against Canada in the previous game. Adair will be looking to end the campaign on a good note.

Top picks:

Mohammad Amir:

Mohammad Amir came up with a Player of the Match performance against Canada in the previous game. The left-arm pacer picked up 2 wickets and conceded only 13 runs in 4 overs against Canada to power Pakistan to their first win of the tournament.

Paul Stirling:

The upcoming game could be Paul Stirling’s last game in the T20 World Cup especially as a captain. The Ireland captain has failed to lead his team from the front so far and will be eyeing a positive end to the campaign. Known for his hard-hitting skills, Stirling has the ability to take the game away from any opposition in a matter of few overs.

PAK vs IRE Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling

Allrounders: Imad Wasim, George Dockrell, Mark Adair

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

PAK vs IRE Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling

Allrounders: Imad Wasim, Mark Adair

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

PAK vs IRE: Match prediction

Pakistan will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the game against Ireland.