In a terrific bowling display, the left-arm spinner from Bihar, Suman Kumar, has made history by collecting ten wickets in an innings, including a hat-trick during the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy encounter against Rajasthan on Saturday (November 30).

The left-arm spinner of the Bihar side, Suman Kumar, has gone through a marathon spell that compromises the magical figure of 10/53 in 33.5 overs, including 20 overs. This bowling contribution helped the side take a first-innings lead and three points from the drawn fixture.

The opponent side was folded up for just 187 in reply to the first innings huge score of 467 of Bihar, shouldered on the twin centuries from Dipesh Gupta (183 not out) and Prithvi Raj (128).

Hailing from the Samastipur district of the Bihar side, Kumar recorded the hat-trick in the 36th over of the opponent’s innings, removing the no.4, 5, and 6 batters for ducks. This is the second 10-wicket haul of the ongoing domestic season after the Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj recently became only the third bowler to pick all the ten wickets in the Ranji Trophy innings.

Watch: Bihar’s left-arm spinner Suman Kumar takes all ten wickets n Cooch Behar Trophy

The bowling action of the left-arm spinner reminds one of the former Indian spin bowler Pragyan Ojha. The first wicket saw the opening batter looking to drive the ball, which spun in and went through the gate to disturb the stumps. The second batter tried to smash the ball hard and was played on.

The relentless bowling of the spinner of keeping the line and length at the same position over and over pushed him to get the rewards. Another batter looked to defend him but was late on the shot, as the ball hit the timber.

The next batter, having seen the Bihar spinner spinning the previous deliveries, decided to go for the shot, but that individual ball was a straight delivery and hit him straight on the pads. The fifth one came with the arm and again got the better of the defense of the batter, as Suman picked up his five wickets against the Rajasthan side. The next wicket-taking delivery was a bit short, and the left-handed batter tried to cut it hard, only to find the outside edge coming rapidly into the hands of the slip fielder.

1⃣0⃣ wickets 🎩 Hat-trick ✅ Bihar’s Suman Kumar claimed all 10 wickets in an innings, including a hat-trick, against Rajasthan in the #CoochBeharTrophy match in Patna! 🔥 Watch 📽️ all his wickets 🔽@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/68eewvJZ0G — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 1, 2024

Again, another right-handed batter looked to play the ball for spin but was undone by the straight one, and Suman kept on displaying his incredible bowling skills. The next batter got to the pitch of the ball, but the bat moved off his hand, and he didn’t get the right elevation to find the mid-on fielder.

The Bihar bowler was not taking any wrong step at the crease, as the next ball kept a bit low, and the wicket-keeper batter grabbed a great catch against the left-handed batter. The last batter, again, reckoned that the ball from the left-arm spinner would potentially go away from him as it offered a shot, but it came back sharply with the arm to disturb the stumps.

After enforcing the follow-on, the Bihar spinner again rolled down 49 overs in the second innings, giving away 88 runs and picking up one more wicket. In the four games of the season, he has collected 23 wickets for the side, ranking tenth in the list of wicket-takers in the Cooch Behar Trophy season. The 18-year-old has taken giant strides at the start of his career.