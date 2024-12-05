The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to accept the hybrid model proposal from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to take place from the second week of February and the third week of March.

The majority of the board members, 15 in all, are in favor of the two-nation formula the much-awaiting meeting for resolving the burning issue of the Champion Trophy is set to take place at 3:30 pm United Arab Emirates time, which is 5 pm IST, with Jay Sah, the new ICC chairman taking the charge.

Pakistan was in no mood to show the green signal for the hybrid model but had to change their words at the last moment as the UAE likely emerged as the second venue for five of the 15 games, including the three league games of India and the two knock out games– the final and semifinal.

The schedule is expected to be announced formally after the meeting. The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, earlier expressed that they are not prepared to go with the hybrid model and felt that the Indian team should be making the trip to Pakistan for their decision to travel to India during the 2023 ODI World Cup, despite the Rohit Sharma-led not playing the Asia Cup 2023 in the full shape.

Pakistan to meet India on March 01 at Dubai International Stadium

The PCB is understood to have a few demands in return for accepting the model, including an increment in the revenue or granting the hybrid model for the upcoming ICC events that will take place in India, including the 2026 T20 World Cup, the 2029 Champions Trophy and the 2031 World Cup in the 50-over format.

It remains to be seen if the desire gets approved. As of now, it remains to be the most engaging point. The PCB is asking for compensation for relocating five games of the competition. They have already developed three of their popular grounds, the Rawalpindi Stadium, the National Stadium in Karachi, and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, for the smooth conduction of the event.

The ICC and the BCCI will decline a key demand. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also asked for the Indian side to take part in a tri-series involving a third country at a neutral venue, most probably in the United Arab Emirates. But there is no update on that.

But none of these two were in favor of the idea. The schedule of the Indian side is already packed in the international circuit. The ongoing five-match Test series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will end on the first week of January before the Blue Brigade faces England in a five-match T20I series, starting on January 22.

Later, they will take part in a three-match ODI series in preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025. Both these sides have not met each other in a bilateral series since 2012, while the Indian side has yet to make their tour to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup.

Another demand from the PCB was not to put both Pakistan and India in the same group, which would push the former to play all of their league games at home. But that’s never going to be accepted by the ICC. The million-dollar clash is the biggest cake, and everyone, including the broadcasters, wants to have a bit of it.

The Blockbuster game is scheduled to take place on March 01, with the Dubai International Stadium to be the likely venue.