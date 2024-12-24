Pakistan will host West Indies in 2025 and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the West Indies team’s matches in Pakistan. The West Indies will tour Pakistan in January for a two-match Test series beginning on January 17.

The opening Test of the series will take place from January 17 to 21. The second Test, on the other hand, will take place between January 25 and January 29. Both matches are part of the World Test Championship cycle and will be held at Multan.

The West Indies team will leave the Caribbean islands on January 2 and arrive in Islamabad on January 6. They will next prepare for a few days before playing a warm-up game against the Pakistan Shaheens at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from January 10 to 12.

The full schedule of the West Indies tour of Pakistan announced

The West Indies team will fly to Multan for the first Test in the series. Both Tests of the series will be played on the same ground. The pitch is anticipated to help the spinners given Pakistan’s previous home record. Multan recently hosted two tests against England.

The first Test was played in an ideal batting environment, whereas the second Test featured pitch-assisted spin bowling. Interestingly, both matches were played on the same surface, which aided spin bowling and allowed Pakistan’s spinners to enter the game.

The first Test was originally slated to take place in Karachi. However, due to ongoing stadium construction for the upcoming Champions Trophy, the PCB decided to reschedule the match. As a result, both tests will be held in Multan, which will also act as the logistics hub.

West Indies first tour of Pakistan after 19 years

This will be a historic tour of the West Indies, who will come to Pakistan after 19 years. Their last Test in Pakistan was in 2006 and this was part of a three-match series, Since then, Pakistan played West Indies, but in UAE.

The series will be crucial for Pakistan, considering their hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. While the West Indies are officially out of the running, Pakistan has a slender possibility of reaching the summit showdown if things go their way.

However, to keep their chances alive, the Men in Green must first win both Tests in South Africa. Pakistan is currently ranked eighth in the WTC points standings, while the West Indies are at the bottom.

West Indies tour of Pakistan schedule

10-12 January – Three-day warm-up match vs Pakistan Shaheens, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

17-21 January – First Test, Multan Cricket Stadium

25-29 January – Second Test, Multan Cricket Stadium

Schedule of West Indies tour of Pakistan confirmed 🚨 More details ➡️ https://t.co/QUITx8AQDH#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/2E746Oi2CD — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 24, 2024

