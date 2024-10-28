The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan as the new ODI and T20I captain of the side. His first assignment will be the upcoming three-match 50-over series in Australia before he will lead the side in Zimbabwe.

The move came after Babar Azam stepped down from the position a few weeks ago, on their failure in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America. It was followed by another poor show in last year’s ODI World Cup in India, where Pakistan failed to reach the event’s semifinal.

The 32-year-old, who debuted in the format nine years ago, has featured in 74 ODIs and 102 T20Is, collecting over 5400 runs with four centuries, and is going to be the 31st ODI and 12th T20I captain of the country in respective formats.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain. Representing Pakistan on the global stage is the greatest privilege, and to now be entrusted with leading such a talented and exciting group of players is a tremendous honor. Joining the ranks of some of Pakistan’s legendary limited-overs captains, truly, is the icing on the cake.” Rizwan expressed during the press conference where the news of his appointment broke out.

Pakistan hands vice-captain responsibility to Salman Ali Agha

After three successive series and then in the first half of Zimbabwe, Rizwan has been rested by the board, keeping in mind the upcoming Test series in South Africa, which has opened the door for the vice-captain Salman Ali Agha to lead the national side during their T20I series in Zimbabwe.

The Chairman of their board, Mohsin Naqvi, has revealed that their selectors have unanimously agreed to appoint Rizwan as their new captain for both the white-ball formats of the game.

“I want to extend my congratulations to Mohammad Rizwan on his appointment as Pakistan’s white-ball captain. I am confident that Rizwan’s leadership qualities, underpinned by his deep commitment and passion for the game, will help shape this talented team into a consistently successful unit.” Naqvi highlighted in the same press conference.

Salman, who is yet to be part of the national 20-over side for the Green Brigade, is expected to make his debut in Australia. In the shortest format, the right-handed batter has smashed 1087 runs in 67 innings at a poor average of below 20 and a strike rate of nearly 120, with the help of four half-centuries at a best score of unbeaten 68 runs.

However, he enjoyed a great 2023/24 season with Islamabad United, where he nailed 310 runs in 12 innings at an average of 31 and a strike rate of over 140, with the help of two half-centuries.

“The PCB has always been fully committed to supporting our players and staff, and we will continue to stand by Rizwan as he takes on this important role. We are optimistic that under his leadership, Pakistan’s white-ball cricket team will once again become a force to be reckoned with on the international stage.” Mohsin Naqvi shed light.

This also means that Mohammad Rizwan will be leading Babar Azam and Co. during their upcoming campaign of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at home, which is scheduled to begin in the second week of February. Before that, as a preparation for the event, Pakistan will face New Zealand and the Proteas for a tri-series.

The first of the three-match ODI series begins on November 04 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), before they start the first of the three T20Is on November 14 at the Gabba in Brisbane.