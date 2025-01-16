Pakistan had a very tough time in the third cycle of the World Test Championship 2023-25 as they have now geared up for the final series of the event through two home Tests against West Indies. They are making after the 2-0 whitewash result against South Africa in the rainbow nation.

However, the aim would be to do well against the Kraigg Braithwaite-led side, which would help Pakistan avoid the wooden spoon in the points table. The last home series for the Green Brigade against England was a bit mixed feeling, as they lost the opening contests in Multan by innings and 47 runs before making a strong comeback with two successive victories by 152 runs at the same venue and nine-wickets in Rawalpindi.

The squad of the Shan Masood-led side highlights that they would again for the ‘spin to win’ concept, having decided to rest their top-class pacers of the South Africa trip in the form of Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, Naseem Shah, while Shaheen Afridi keeps on getting rested keeping in mind the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to begin from February 19.

Pakistan ropes in Abdur Rehman as their new spin coaching coach.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has roped in their former spinner Abdur Rehman as the spin bowling coach for the national side, as his assignment will begin with the series against the West Indies.

The 44-year-old picked 99 scalps in 22 Test matches at an average of nearly 30, and a strike rate of around 70 with the help of eight four-wicket and two-wicket hauls thanks to the best bowling figure of 6/25 in an inning. His vast experience of 673 wickets in 184 first-class appearances at an average of 26.17 and a strike rate of 57.8, shouldering on 28 five-wicket hauls will help the young spinners.

The two spin-twin of Pakistan, Noman Ali, and Sajid Khan, broke the back of England’s batting department to turn the series on its head. Noman, who, despite being in the squad for the South Africa series, didn’t feature in a single contest, picked up 20 wickets in four innings at an average of 13.85 and a strike rate of 27.25 thanks to a couple of five-wicket hauls with the best of 8/46 in an inning.

Sajid also contributed with 19 scalps in four innings at an average of 21.10 and a strike rate of 28.63 with two five-wicket and one four-wicket haul. Abdur Rehman was also part of the coaching staff for the Pakistan women’s cricket team, but it will be his first assignment with the men’s side.

The head curator of the country, Tony Hemming, who used to prepare surfaces for the green brigade in the United Arab Emirates, is renowned for his innovative move in Multan by introducing the ‘greenhouse concept; to ensure optimal pitch conditions.

In this new method of the greenhouse, they have tried their best to keep the pitch dry and firm using the heat in the cold conditions of Multan in January. The grass won’t grow up, and even if it does, they will cut it a couple of days before the start of the series. By preventing moisture dissipation, the approach aims to create some consistency on the playing surfaces that will favor the spinners.

Pakistan has also got Abrar Ahmed into the squad if they want to go with three spinners in one of the red-ball clashes. The 26-year-old has picked up 39 wickets in 15 Test innings at an average of 37.89. The West Indies series will begin on January 18.