There has been a high percentage of uncertainty around the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Despite Pakistan being addressed as the host of the event, there is no announcement on the schedule, and the format from the International Cricket Council (ICC), which has now taken a huge move for the competition.

They have staged an official trophy tour, which arrived in Islamabad on November 14 and will be taken across the country over the next week. The reports of Pakistan and the ICC have revealed that the trip will begin on November 16 and will run for a week, with stoppages at Murree, Hunza, Muzaffarabad, and Skardu.

The title is also expected to be taken to the peak of K2, the second tallest mountain in the universe after Everest. It’s known as the Savage Mountain due to a high fatality rate. But, it’s considered to be safe to climb from the Pakistan side, while the China side is the most dangerous one.

ICC sends Champions Trophy to Pakistan for the official tour

There will be no tour of the trophy in the three designed cities for the event- Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. The country’s cricket board and government are trying to promote tourism in the country and are taking it to new places, which has led to the trophy being kept away because of the prevailing smog.

Also Read: Watch: Mohammad Shami Knocks The Door Of Indian Selectors With 4 Wickets On Comeback

However, there has been no progress in the scheduling. The refusal of India to tour their neighbors for the duration between February 19 and Match 09, the ICC has not permitted to disclose the draft dates and venues for the eight-team competition. The Blue Brigade has been given the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to play all of the games, including the semifinal and final if they qualify.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, has given the proposal of the hybrid model, which they used during last year’s Asia Cup 2023, to play all of their games in Sri Lanka. Dubai could be an option in the entire development, but Pakistan is neither ready to accept that product nor prepared to allow the event to be played outside their country.

However, a decision will eventually be taken, and the dates of the 15-match championship will be announced soon. The ball is in the court of the ICC, which is trying to engage with its stakeholders.

The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister of Pakistan, felt that a gesture should be made towards them from India because of their Babar Azam-led side making the trip there during last year’s ODI World Cup.

On the other side, an influential voice of the country has advocated the negotiations, and a direct appeal is to be made to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them resolve the issue.

Also Read: Rashid Latif Asks ICC To Take Away Hosting Rights From Both India And Pakistan Amidst Champions Trophy 2025 Standoff

“Mr. Nawaz Sharif should approach Mr. Modi directly to open a new chapter in relations while also initiating back-channel talks with India to break the deadlock.” The former PCB chairman, who once introduced the hybrid model in last year’s Asia Cup during an interview with the television channel, highlighted.

However, this trophy tour step from the ICC could be an indication that Pakistan, holding the entire CT 2025. But, the absence of India is the main issue, given the financial power around the globe in the cricket fraternity. The broadcasters won’t be happy at any point with this move.