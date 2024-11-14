Rashid Latif has insisted that ICC shouldn’t give hosting rights of global events to either India or Pakistan until they sit and come to a solution regarding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 standoff.

When the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) notified the ICC of the Indian government’s decision to not send the Indian cricket team to play in Pakistan, the Champions Trophy 2025 issue became more heated.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chose to confer with their nation’s administration regarding the next course of action after the ICC notified them of India’s formal decision. The government of Pakistan requested that the PCB reject the hybrid concept and continue to insist on hosting the entire event.

According to reports, the Pakistani government has requested that the PCB not send a Pakistani squad to any of the cycle’s forthcoming events in India. The ICC’s decision on this matter is still up in the air.

ICC should take away hosting rights of ICC Events from both India and Pakistan: Rashid Latif

The Champions Trophy event as a whole appears to be in jeopardy due to the current problem that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, which has greatly alarmed the ICC. Numerous professionals have shared their thoughts on this issue, and Rashid Latif has a solution as well.

Rashid Latif proposed that the ICC deny India and Pakistan the hosting rights for the current cricket season. Latif requested that the ICC instruct the boards of India and Pakistan to settle all outstanding matters before granting them the privilege to host.

“My suggestion is that ICC should take away the hosting rights of all global events from India and Pakistan for the cycle of 2024-2031. ICC should tell these boards to first resolve all the issues and then we will give you the hosting rights.

I think Pakistan are slated to host two ICC events, India are also slated to host four events in this time period. Take away the hosting rights, if these two teams don’t want to play in each other’s country, then I am just giving a suggestion that the hosting rights should be taken away by the ICC,” Rashid Latif said on Hindustan Times.

India will host the T20 World Cup in 2026 alongside Sri Lanka and then the 2029 Champions Trophy as well. India is also slated to host the 2031 ODI World Cup alongside Bangladesh.

