The Pakistan cricket team, led by Mohammad Rizwan, achieved history with a 36-run victory over South Africa. Pakistan became the first touring side to sweep South Africa in an ODI series played in South Africa, winning 3-0.

The Men in Green began their multi-format tour with a 2-0 setback. However, the visitors rebounded impressively in the ODI series, winning all three games.

Saim Ayub was selected Player of the Series for his two centuries over three games. This follows Pakistan’s 2-1 ODI series victory in Australia last month.

Saim Ayub stars as Pakistan whitewashes South Africa

South Africa chose to bowl first in the third one-day international on Sunday, December 22, at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The visitors bounced back well after losing starter Abdullah Shafique on the first ball.

Saim Ayub (101 off 94) and Babar Azam (52 off 71) led the innings with a 115-run partnership.

Mohammad Rizwan (53 off 52), with late contributions from Salman Agha (48 off 33) and Tayyab Tahir (28 off 24), helped Pakistan register a respectable 308/9. South Africa’s top bowler was Kagiso Rabada, who took 3/56.

South Africa responded aggressively but lost momentum with early breakthroughs by Naseem Shah (2/63) and Sufiyan Muqeem (4/52). Heinrich Klaasen kept South Africa in contention with an aggressive 81 off 43, but the side failed to win. South Africa were bowled out for 271 in 42 overs.

Pakistan becomes first team to whitewash South Africa in ODIs in South Africa

With this win, Pakistan became the first side to sweep South Africa in an ODI series on South African territory. South Africa, which played its first official ODI series in 1991, has never suffered such a defeat at home.

Only the Men in Green and Australia have won three One-Day International series in the rainbow nation. India, like Australia and Pakistan, is the only team to have won multiple series in South Africa, with a triumph in 2018-19. Other teams, including England, the West Indies, and New Zealand, have each won one ODI series in South Africa.

Mohammad Rizwan shares his thoughts after Pakistan’s ODI series win over South Africa

Mohammad Rizwan expressed delight in his team’s accomplishment, acknowledging the great expectations of his country. Rizwan emphasized the challenges of playing away from home. He also praised Saim Ayub’s talent without overdoing it.

“Always a proud moment. The nation expects such things from us. We are happy. The whole team gave effort. The second ODI, everyone performed. That was a perfect team game. It is not easy playing away from your country. The guys had trust on each other. (On Saim Ayub) I don’t want to praise him more. We trust him and believe in his talent,” Rizwan said.

The two teams will now clash in a series of two Tests.

