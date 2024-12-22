The commotion between Ravindra Jadeja and Australian media in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) series. Australian media targeted Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for not answering questions in English and only using Hindi during the press conference.

Under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian side won by 295 runs in Perth to start their red-ball tour. But in the day-night Test match in Adelaide, they lost by 10 wickets.

Rain caused the third Test to end in a tie. Notably, the Indian squad does well in Melbourne and Sydney, the final two series venues.

At a news conference held at the MCG on Saturday, Ravindra Jadeja reportedly responded to inquiries in his mother tongue. Australian media were present, but Jadeja declined to respond in English. When he informed them that he had to catch the bus, the press conference abruptly ended.

“Jadeja only responded in his native language. The press conference was then wrapped up when he told the journalists that he had to get the bus. Afterwards, India’s media team said the conference was for “travelling Indian media only”, even though Australian media was invited,” 7News reported.

There's no easing of tension between the Indian cricket team and Australian journalists ahead of the Boxing Day Test. The tourist's latest news conference was again conducted entirely in Hindi, as the mind games step up ahead of a blockbuster Boxing Day Test.

However, the members of the Indian media contingent and the team’s media manager continue to deny the same.

Match between India and Australia journalist reportedly canceled due to Ravindra Jadeja controversy

Now another report has stated that the Ravindra Jadeja controversy involving an Australian media person has escalated into something else. As per the AGE, as a result of the controversy that erupted in Melbourne on Saturday, a match between the reporters of the two countries, in Melbourne to cover the match, was boycotted and eventually called off.

“The press match against local counterparts was set for Sunday afternoon, but a portion of India’s backroom team and traveling media chose to skip it. Junction Oval in Melbourne was supposed to host the game, but it had to be canceled.

There have been claims that Team India’s media manager withdrew from the match, which led to several other players removing their names as well. Consequently, there were insufficient players for the game to proceed,” The Age reported.

At The Gabba, Ravindra Jadeja scored an important 77 runs in the third Test match against Australia. He was crucial in keeping India from going on when they were having trouble at 74/5. He and KL Rahul added 67 runs for the sixth wicket, then he and Nitish Kumar Reddy (16) added 53 runs for the seventh wicket.

For the forthcoming fourth Test match, the all-rounder is probably going to keep his spot for the fourth Test in Melbourne on December 26.

